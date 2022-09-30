Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituareis, Oct 4, 2022
John F. Derting, aged 92, died Sunday, October 2, at the home of his daughter Terry in Murray, Kentucky. He was born May 15, 1930 in Hiltons, Virginia. Named after his great grandfather, his parents were William Oliver “Bud” and Dollie Hazel Grove Derting. John was class valedictorian and pitched baseball at Hiltons High and Berea College. He was married to Edith Morelock of Baileyton, Tennessee for 65 years prior to her death. After graduating from Berea with a degree in Agriculture he worked for Virginia Tech in several counties in Virginia. Most of his career he worked with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization with lengthy assignments in British Guiana, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. He retired to Bluff City, Tennessee where he and Edith enjoyed many years gardening, hosting family and friends, and participating in the activities and care of Emmanuel Episcopalian Church in Bristol, VA. After Edith’s death John moved to Murray, KY where he lived for 8 years. Most of his life in Murray centered around the Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens Center where he enjoyed talking with friends, a variety of exercise classes, and lunches. Reading was his main past-time, especially when sitting on the porch at Terry’s home.
Obituaries, Oct 5, 2022
Shirley McDougal, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Murray. She was born May 10, 1936, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Willie Glover and Erie Youngblood Glover. She was retired from Fisher-Price, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Shirley loved her family and doing for...
Avery appointed to new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health
FRANKFORT - Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery has been appointed to the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. The Supreme Court of Kentucky launched the commission in August to enhance the court system’s response to justice-involved individuals dealing with mental health issues, substance use or intellectual disabilities. “I’m...
Need Line updates information
MURRAY - The Need Line Pantry is in need of peaches, turnip greens, mustard, soup, tea bags, pineapple, spinach, catsup, mixed veggies, Kool Aid drink mix, applesauce, mixed greens, saltine crackers, carrots and Spam/Treat. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap, small containers of laundry detergent, size 5 baby diapers, and men and women’s deodorant.
Burn ban issued for Calloway County
MURRAY — A burn ban has been issued for Calloway County, according to a release from Calloway County Fiscal Court. The release said that the county is experiencing extreme drought and windy conditions which have led to extraordinary fire hazards. The potential for such wood and brush fires have the ability to quickly exhaust the firefighting resources of the county.
MISD recognized by Niche.com
MURRAY - Murray Independent School District has been recognized as the #1 Best School District in Kentucky in the newly released Niche.com 2023 rankings. The 2023 data ranks MISD #1 out of 167 K-12 Kentucky public school districts and recognizes MISD in numerous other areas. MISD also ranks as the #2 District with the Best Teachers in Kentucky and #4 in Best Places to Teach in Kentucky.
Datebook, Oct 5, 2022
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham will discuss the black patch tobacco wars in western Kentucky, the subject of his book, “On Bended Knees: The Night Rider Story.” The society will also present a portrait of Calloway County’s only female sheriff, Fannie Grogan Hendon Stubblefield, to the office of the Calloway County Sheriff for permanent display. The public is invited to attend. For questions, call 601-842-4036.
Racers fight hard but still fall to No. 21 SE Louisiana
HAMMOND, La. — The scoreboard shows a blowout. However, in reality, Murray State was within one possession of the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 21 team — Southeastern Louisiana — early in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, football is a results-driven game, and the 48-14 final score is what goes in the record book, as does Murray State’s 0-5 mark to start a season that started with expectations of contending for an FCS playoff spot.
Expanded organ donor registry and education available
LOUISVILLE - Senate Bill 30 goes into effect today, allowing the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to add organ donation questions to the screen when individuals renew their car tags online. This will impact more than 30,000 people per month on average. “On any given day, more than 100,000 Americans are waiting...
About 100 deaths across 10 Florida counties linked to Hurricane Ian
MIAMI — (TNS) Florida officials have linked about 100 deaths spanning 10 counties to Hurricane Ian, with more than half in Lee County where storm surges as high as 10 feet razed homes and destroyed some of the only bridges that contact barrier island residents to the mainland. Lee...
Racer rifle team opens new season with strong effort against Ohio State
MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team swept a doubleheader with No. 9 Ohio State Sunday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers took the opening relay of the day against the Buckeyes, 4699-4691, as well as the second relay, 4614-4601. Senior Matias Kiuru...
Murray High gets win in Quad State volleyball even
PADUCAH — Murray High found itself swimming in some very choppy waters this past weekend at the ultra-competitive Quad State Volleyball Tournament, hosted at McCracken County High School. As expected, the Lady Tigers took some bumps, dropping their first five matches against a very strong field. However, they managed...
CCMS student chosen for WKCTC Stem Squad
MURRAY - Calloway County Middle School sixth grader Collin Naber was selected for the STEM Squad at WKCTC’s Challenger Learning Center as a part of a grant from NASA. Collin is the son of Casey and Jessica Naber. The CLC, one of only 21 organizations across the nation to...
Pete3Fest returns to Murray’s Skate Park Saturday
MURRAY – The third annual Pete3Fest will take place this Saturday at the Murray Lions Club Skate Park. The unique event features a skateboarding contest and live music. The event was conceptualized by Andrew O’Rourke as a way to honor the life of his brother Peter O’Rourke, III, who died in April 2020 at the age of 43. Pete, as he was known, was a music enthusiast and a lover of all things outdoors. In the wake of his brother’s passing, Andrew decided to channel his grief into organizing an event that would celebrate Pete’s life through combining his passions.
MCCH board hears numerous project updates
MURRAY – Although it is not often reported, Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meetings customarily begin with a “Moment of Reflection” led by MCCH Chaplain Kerry Lambert. Last week’s meeting took place on the day the hospital lifted its universal masking policy; as such, Lambert took the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on the power of eye contact.
Market to Menu Dinner to be October 20
MURRAY - Murray Main Street, in partnership with Swann Warehouse, will sponsor the 2022 Market to Menu dinner. This dinner will be Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Park in downtown Murray. Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased prior to the event. “I am...
McDowell’s Yearbook Class gearing up for the 2022-2023 MHS Yearbook
MURRAY - As the Murray Independent School District celebrates their Sesquicentennial, 150-Year anniversary during 2022, Amy McDowell is introducing important historic MISD milestones to her class of 21 students, including 17 seniors and four juniors. Recently, Mark Brady, who retired from the MISD after a 34 year career with Murray...
Fear of not enough water, food, gas in Florida’s coastal towns after Ian
(TNS) While most Floridians woke up to a normal Sunday with plans for church, family gatherings and watching football, many people in the Southwest Florida coast, the areas most ravaged by Hurricane Ian, spent the day growing weary, frustrated and angry as they waited for electricity, gas, water, food and other basic needs.
Milkman, Elison win Dirty Birdie Tournament
MURRAY — Velvet Milkman and Lauren Ellison shot a two-day total of 135 to win the recent Dirty Birdie Women’s Tournament at the Murray Country Club. Milkman and Ellison fired a 70-65, besting April and Donna Carter (75-70) by 10 strokes.
