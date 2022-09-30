Read full article on original website
It's October! Here's what weather Houstonians can expect this year
Early October often still feels like summer, with high temperatures hitting in the 90s, but by the end of the month, the average high drops into the upper 70s.
spacecityweather.com
The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022
There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
veranda.com
A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline
While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
Slight bump in temperatures, humidity late week
Our streak of warm afternoons, cool mornings and dry skies continues into the upcoming weekend. --Kristen Currie
How Galleria dining has changed since Cheesecake Factory ruled the '90s
Eating at the chain restaurant in Houston's premier mall once felt like the epitome of class.
Essence
Review: Amanda Seales Stops By Houston For 'The Black Outside Again Tour'
“I think the thing I love about Houston is it’s black as hell,” she laughed. “It’s not just that black people are there, it's that it is just culturally black.”. “There’s no way you two are just getting here, and yall are in the FRONT ROW!?”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
KSAT 12
Rochelle Garza is the Democrats’ best chance of winning statewide office in Texas, but she still faces an uphill battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Atlanta sports fans after last weekend have big smiles
OCT. 4, 2022 | It was an unbelievable weekend for sports fans in Atlanta. The most unlikely of all was the Atlanta Braves sweeping the New York Mets to take a two-game lead in the National League East, and move toward their fifth straight division title. Now the Braves face three games in Miami to end the regular season, with them odds-on favorites to take the title, and get a first round bye in the playoffs.
TX DPS Turns A Seized Hellcat Cruiser Into One Hell of A Cop Car
We all love a good turnaround story, and this one is no exception. The idioms are endless in this story of a Texas DPS high-speed chase that ended with a judge awarding the Harris County police department with the cruiser they couldn't outrun. Now Houston police can fight fire with...
What are the MOST HAUNTED Places in Galveston?
It might not get the press that cities like New Orleans, Savannah, or Salem gets - but Galveston could easily be one of the most haunted cities in the United States. Sometimes described as a 'cemetery with its own beach', Galveston has been the scene of much death and many tragic events. It is no wonder that Galveston is as haunted as it is.
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
Click2Houston.com
Taylor Paige Henderson
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
