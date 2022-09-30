Robert Anthony III and Dontrell Betts two of the many pieces getting the Roughriders back on track toward PIL goals. Losing to your rival is hard. Not scoring any points on offense against your rival is even harder. That was the feeling for Roosevelt High football following week three of the 2022 season when it lost at home 9-2 to Northeast Portland rival Jefferson, the lone points coming on a safety. To make matters worse, the loss dropped the team to 0-3 and seemingly scrambling for answers after making the postseason a year ago. However, the losses just made...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO