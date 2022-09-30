“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Sarah Herron, 35, has a bun in the oven!. Sarah and fiancé Dylan Brown are expecting their first child, a baby boy who is due in May 2023. While she’s only seven weeks pregnant, Herron is sharing the news early. She told Us Weekly, “I know many families prefer to keep pregnancy private until after the first trimester, but I have shared entire fertility journey since day one. One of the blessings of IVF is the support I have gained by being transparent about this process.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO