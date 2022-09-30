ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Faith Jenkins Counts Her Blessings And Happily Caresses Her Baby Bump On Her 45th Birthday!

Judge Faith Jenkins is counting her blessings on her 45th birthday! While celebrating her big day, the expectant mom took to Instagram with a message of appreciation. “All birthdays are special but today’s for me is like no other— I feel so blessed to be celebrating my life while having a whole new one growing inside of me,” she captioned a video on Wednesday (Sept. 21).
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Sarah Herron Expecting First Child

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Sarah Herron, 35, has a bun in the oven!. Sarah and fiancé Dylan Brown are expecting their first child, a baby boy who is due in May 2023. While she’s only seven weeks pregnant, Herron is sharing the news early. She told Us Weekly, “I know many families prefer to keep pregnancy private until after the first trimester, but I have shared entire fertility journey since day one. One of the blessings of IVF is the support I have gained by being transparent about this process.”
Meet Isaiah Martin, My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Jessica's husband

Isaiah Martin is Jessica Powell’s hubby, as seen on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Jessica has often been there to support her best friend Whitney Way Thore through thick and thin, so naturally, Isaiah also knows the ins and outs. The TLC show’s latest season follows Whitney as she...
Christine Brown left Sister Wives for Utah but will always 'love' Robyn

After 27 years of marriage, Sister Wives’ Christine and Kody Brown announced their divorce last November, however, during the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere on September 11, we saw that Christine will still be a key cast member on the show as the pair navigate their divorce. During the...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reflects on the ‘Saddest Part’ of Moving to Utah After Kody Split

Coming to terms. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown reflected on moving forward from her former marriage to Kody Brown prior to leaving Arizona for Utah in a new clip. “The future’s huge and I know it, and I wish so bad I could move to Utah right now,” the Cooking With Christine star, 50, said a clip released by TLC’s Instagram account on Saturday, September 24, one day before episode 3 will premiere. “I think that’s the saddest part is that I’m not moving on as fast as I would like.”
‘Bringing Up Bates’ Alum Trace Bates and Fiancee Lydia Romeike Are Married: See Photos

They do! Less than one year after getting engaged, Trace Bates and Lydia Romeike have officially gotten married. “Today is the BIG day,” the Bringing Up Bates alum's parents, Kelly Bates and Gil Bates, captioned an Instagram Story post on Saturday, October 1. “[We] get to welcome another precious daughter-in-law into our family! Soooo excited!” […]
Jill & Romeo Had Some Drama With Kira Before Bachelor In Paradise

Since Bachelor In Paradise brings together contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, there’s always bound to be some pre-existing drama before people hit the beach. After all, Bachelor Nation is pretty tight-knit, and there’s often a lot of intermingling among the cast members when cameras aren’t rolling. That’s certainly the case with some of the cast of Bachelor In Paradise Season 8; it looks like Romeo Alexander, Jill Chin, and Kira Mengistu all had some drama before this season even began.
