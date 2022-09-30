ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

msn.com

Moment Mama Dachshund Is Reunited With Her Puppies After Her Bath Is Too Sweet

Once someone becomes a parent, a whole new world opens before their eyes. Even the most mundane moments--like bathtime--revolve around the family's newest additions. That's just how it goes!. Even Dachshund mama Zara knows what it's like to put her puppies first. TikTok got to witness this firsthand when @motherofdachshunds_...
PETS
msn.com

15 cutest dog breeds in the world

Looking for a special companion in your life? Sometimes, the cutest dog breeds also happen to be some of the sweetest partners in life we could ask for. While a dog's appearance often affects our decision to adopt, both consciously and inadvertently, it's important to remember there's a whole lot more to man's best friend that simply looks alone. In fact, some of the most special canines on the Internet have quirks that makes them unique: sometimes, they've been mistreated and need that little extra love and other times they've merely been born to look different.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Woman's Story of Bringing Her Rescue Dog From Turkey to England Has Everyone in Tears

TikTok user @roxythezoologist was traveling in Turkey when she fell in love. She formed a bond with a dog, a street dog in fact. But she didn't care. She was in love and being the kind person she is, she knew she couldn't leave the dog all alone. So one of her recent TikTok clips shares the journey she took with this dog named Amber back to the UK. And trust us, this story will leave you in tears.
PETS
Dhruv Sheladia

The horse enjoys selfies with his friend.

I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw this funny video of a man and a horse selfie together. They look like good friends, and horses really love selfies. This video has really gone viral on Twitter, and many people enjoy this video because it seems like horses can be really good friends with humans.
News Break
Politics
pethelpful.com

Video of Baby Rescue Pigs Enjoying a Slide at Their Sanctuary Is Simply the Best

Everyone loves a good dose of fun every now and again--even baby pigs! That's right--Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary is going viral on TikTok for their adorable piggy playground, and we can't possibly get enough. And neither can the energetic lil' piglets!. This farm animal rescue posts regular videos of their...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Vizsla's Tender Reaction to Meeting Her Newborn Brother Couldn't Be More Pure

Introducing your children to a newborn sibling can be a stressful but highly anticipated moment. Ensuring their first interaction goes well is important to setting the foundation blocks to a strong relationship. This is the case for animal siblings as well, and one woman shared the introduction of her fur baby and her newborn human baby with excellent results.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Blind Cow Intently Listens to Music in Video That's Just Beautiful to Watch

TikTok user @thegentlebarn, a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary, has been caring for a blind cow named Faith. The California location rescued Faith from the dairy industry, which is where she contracted conjunctivitis and caused her to go blind. We're so thankful Faith is now being cared for at The Gentle...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Sheltie Puppy's 'Big Day Out' Is Nothing Short of Perfect

As kids, we always loved when our parents would take us out for a fun-filled day of activities because everything was a new adventure. One puppy recently had a similar experience when his parents took him out for a big day and the result is incredible. TikTok user @whimsicaldogs recently...
PETS
Dhruv Sheladia

A cute viral video of a dolphin and a dog

This was one of the best videos I've ever seen on Instagram. This video is liked by many viewers, so it is a viral video on social media. In this video, a beautiful dolphin saves the life of a cute dog from a shark in the ocean. How comfortable a dog is sitting on the feet of a dolphin, and a dolphin takes a dog to the ship. One of my favorite scenes in these videos is when a dog successfully reaches the platform dolphin and gets kissed. Then the dog says thank you to her in a nice way. The dolphin then performs the stunts in front of the dog.

