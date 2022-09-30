ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Georgia football: Three stats that will reduce the pain

Georgia football didn’t have a great game against Missouri, and for the second straight week, the Dawgs made fans feel uncomfortable for far too long. However, the stats once again tell us a different story. Yes, Georgia’s offense fell flat so many times, and punter Brett Thorson got plenty of kicks, but the Dawgs still found a way to win.
NEWS BRIEFS: County needs 2,500 workers for November general election

Applicants are required to be at least 16 years of age, a U.S. citizen and able to read, write and speak English. Multilingual poll officials — especially those who speak Spanish — are needed. Poll officials must be a Gwinnett County resident or Gwinnett County government employee, and they must have access to a computer for required online training.
Georgia housing stock fails to keep pace with demand

ATLANTA — Georgia’s housing supply — especially affordable housing — is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers last week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
Rivian loses Georgia tax breaks for second plant

Rivian has lost some tax breaks associated with a $5 billion vehicle plant the company plans to build in Georgia, east of Atlanta. The key issue deals with property taxes connected with the land on which the plant would be built. Under the current deal, Rivian would lease the land from the state, and as a result avoid paying regular property taxes.
Georgia football surprisingly avoids a noon kickoff against Vandy

The football gods blessed Georgia football by not giving the Dawgs a noon kickoff for the Vanderbilt home game. After two of the first four games were at noon, Dawg fans were ready to riot because Sanford Stadium at night is far better than any other time of day. Now this kickoff for Vanderbilt isn’t a night game, but it will allow the fans to see Sanford Stadium light it up in the fourth quarter with darkness approaching.
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access

On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
REACTION: What Happened to Georgia Tonight?

Under the current college football format, you have to damn near be perfect. In the history of the four-team playoff, never has a two-loss football team managed to make the college football playoff.  Meaning for a program like Georgia, you either have to survive your regular season schedule ...
MILITARY SALUTE: USS Georgia Returns to Kings Bay

KINGS BAY, Ga. - The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) returned to its homeport of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sep. 22, for the first time in 790 days. During the forward-deployment, the crew supported U.S. Africa, Central and European Combatant Commands. It included transits through the...
