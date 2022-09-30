Colorado man charged with espionage faces judge in federal courtroom

Colorado Springs man Jareh Dahlke arrested on espionage charges 02:57

A Colorado man stands accused of three counts of espionage after allegedly trying to sell information to an FBI agent posing as a Russian operative. In a federal courtroom on Thursday in Denver, 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faced a judge to hear those charges against him.

Dalke worked for a short time in mid-2022 for the National Security Agency in Washington D.C. During that time, the NSA believes he copied documents he later tried to sell by reaching out via email to what he believed was an agent with Russian connections. Arrest documents indicate he messaged that he had, "Exfiltrated some information that is of a very high level." The documents indicate he claimed he had "legitimate access and willingness to share," what was a "small sample to what is possible."

A police car outside the home of Jareh Dalke in Colorado Springs CBS



Dalke's history includes time in the Army where he served as a private and that of a volunteer police officer with the Colorado Reserves. The Reserves, also known by many as the Rangers, help police who need assistance with things like events. Dalke pursued an education in cyber security and claimed to have both a bachelor's and master's degree. His work for the NSA was brief, spanning less than a month starting in June of this year. He left, claiming in an exit interview that he had to help and ill family member, but that the job did not offer enough time.

Court documents show that Dalke expressed motivation for money to help repay debts. Having previously entered bankruptcy, he told the FBI agent he found via email that he owed over $230,000. He allegedly sought more than $80,000 for documents or portions of documents the NSA says it can show he printed while working for the agency. After establishing communication via email with the FBI agent posing as a Russian operative Dalke reportedly "Questioned our role in damage to the world in the past and by mixture of curiosity for secrets and a desire to cause change." At one point he messaged that he was concerned about being caught by the American government because if so the U.S. would be, "trying to stifle a patriot."

Dalke was arrested near Union Station Wednesday as court documents show he went there to deliver the documents.

"It is a very serious crime. I mean this goes back to the original Espionage Act that was passed basically in 1917," said legal analyst Karen Steinhauser. "In this particular case the allegation has to do with providing information possibly having to do with cyber security. That the United States has to foreign power... It is absolutely considered one of the most serious United States crimes."

It is punishable by death upon conviction, but that penalty has rarely been applied in U.S. history.

Following his arrest, government agents Wednesday descended upon the home where Dalke lived in Colorado Springs.

CBS



"There were SWAT team trucks, FBI vans, unmarked cars," said neighbor Jeanie Fox.

Neighbors heard bangs they figured were explosive devices and calls to a woman in the house via loudspeaker as the home was surrounded with law enforcement. Unsure of what was happening, neighbors reacted.

"I almost ran into the house. I hid behind my car," said Fox. Hours of searching of the home by dozens of federal agents followed. Neighbors described the people in the home as friendly, but generally quiet. Dalke was often seen riding a motorcycle and would wave. He was involved several years with the Reserves. On his resume, according to court documents, Dalke indicated he was a lieutenant with the digital crimes unit. But the agency does not conduct investigations and there is no such unit.

"We are enormously disappointed in the allegations but we have to wait for the federal process to run its course," said Chief Roland Abramson.