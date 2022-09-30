ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado man charged with espionage faces judge in federal courtroom

By Alan Gionet
 4 days ago

Colorado Springs man Jareh Dahlke arrested on espionage charges

A Colorado man stands accused of three counts of espionage after allegedly trying to sell information to an FBI agent posing as a Russian operative. In a federal courtroom on Thursday in Denver, 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faced a judge to hear those charges against him.

Dalke worked for a short time in mid-2022 for the National Security Agency in Washington D.C. During that time, the NSA believes he copied documents he later tried to sell by reaching out via email to what he believed was an agent with Russian connections. Arrest documents indicate he messaged that he had, "Exfiltrated some information that is of a very high level." The documents indicate he claimed he had "legitimate access and willingness to share," what was a "small sample to what is possible."

A police car outside the home of Jareh Dalke in Colorado Springs CBS


Dalke's history includes time in the Army where he served as a private and that of a volunteer police officer with the Colorado Reserves. The Reserves, also known by many as the Rangers, help police who need assistance with things like events. Dalke pursued an education in cyber security and claimed to have both a bachelor's and master's degree. His work for the NSA was brief, spanning less than a month starting in June of this year. He left, claiming in an exit interview that he had to help and ill family member, but that the job did not offer enough time.

Court documents show that Dalke expressed motivation for money to help repay debts. Having previously entered bankruptcy, he told the FBI agent he found via email that he owed over $230,000. He allegedly sought more than $80,000 for documents or portions of documents the NSA says it can show he printed while working for the agency. After establishing communication via email with the FBI agent posing as a Russian operative Dalke reportedly "Questioned our role in damage to the world in the past and by mixture of curiosity for secrets and a desire to cause change." At one point he messaged that he was concerned about being caught by the American government because if so the U.S. would be, "trying to stifle a patriot."

Dalke was arrested near Union Station Wednesday as court documents show he went there to deliver the documents.

"It is a very serious crime. I mean this goes back to the original Espionage Act that was passed basically in 1917," said legal analyst Karen Steinhauser. "In this particular case the allegation has to do with providing information possibly having to do with cyber security. That the United States has to foreign power... It is absolutely considered one of the most serious United States crimes."

It is punishable by death upon conviction, but that penalty has rarely been applied in U.S. history.

Following his arrest, government agents Wednesday descended upon the home where Dalke lived in Colorado Springs.

"There were SWAT team trucks, FBI vans, unmarked cars," said neighbor Jeanie Fox.

Neighbors heard bangs they figured were explosive devices and calls to a woman in the house via loudspeaker as the home was surrounded with law enforcement. Unsure of what was happening, neighbors reacted.

"I almost ran into the house. I hid behind my car," said Fox. Hours of searching of the home by dozens of federal agents followed. Neighbors described the people in the home as friendly, but generally quiet. Dalke was often seen riding a motorcycle and would wave. He was involved several years with the Reserves. On his resume, according to court documents, Dalke indicated he was a lieutenant with the digital crimes unit. But the agency does not conduct investigations and there is no such unit.

"We are enormously disappointed in the allegations but we have to wait for the federal process to run its course," said Chief Roland Abramson.

Comments / 75

Oicu812
4d ago

Isn't there somebody else that just got caught doing the same thing? In Florida I think. I think he has orange hair and walks up stairs with toilet paper stuck to his shoes.

Reply(16)
61
Toyotaman
4d ago

What amazes me is that Trump supporters act like him being a security risk is a trivial thing. IT’S NOT. If you work in the classified world you get it. The thought that he could and probably already has sold our security information to Russia or China is scary. He would totally do it just to be vindictive and make money.

Reply
10
Toyotaman
4d ago

And yet Trump has admitted and proven to have possession of classified documents in his home and he still walks free.

Reply(16)
30
Trial begins for far-right Oath Keepers in Capitol riot case

Prosecutors on Monday began laying out their case in one of the highest profile trials in connection to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The jury is being asked to convict five members of the far-right group, Oath Keepers, on charges of seditious conspiracy.Those are the most serious charges to date related to the Capitol riot.They're charged with planning an "armed rebellion" to stop the peaceful transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to the winner of the election, President Joe Biden.Members on trial include Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell and founder Steward Rhodes.All five...
CIRT investigates shootings that involve police officers

When a police shooting occurs it is to be investigated by a team whose framework was created by the state legislature. What happened at an RTD bus where an officer opened fire is now the subject of what's called a CIRT investigation, or Critical Incident Response Team. Aurora police won't be involved because an officer fired a gun. The team's report will end up in the hands of Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason. He says he will trust the findings."I do, I do. The CIRT team is made up of independent agencies whose officers were not involved in...
Community activists draw attention to recent Colorado police shootings

A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable. "As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as...
Raymond Ramirez sentenced for 2018 deadly shooting

A Weld County man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting and killing a veteran in 2018. Raymond Ramirez, 22, broke into a family's home in Greeley to rob them.Police say he dragged a man and his son into a bathroom before shooting and killing the father. 
GREELEY, CO
Colo. Auto Theft Prevention Authority helps vehicle owners

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority is trying to help vehicle owners from being targeted by thieves, specifically when it comes to catalytic converter theft. The agency is teaming up with local police departments and other law enforcement for catalytic converter label pick ups, or installation events.  Find one near you here: lockdownyourcar.org. 
Richard Lee Arellano arrested, accused of shooting at police

A shoplifting suspect has been arrested, accused of firing a gun at Lakewood police officers. The shooting happened last Friday, Sept. 30, about 9:30 p.m. when police were called to the Walmart located at 7455 W. Colfax Ave. on reports of a shoplifting. Employees told police that a male and female were seen leaving the store with hundreds of dollars of stolen merchandise. When they left the store, employees said the male suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at them before running away.Officers began searching the area and found the suspect. When they tried to contact him,...
CBS Denver

Colorado man charged with trying to send classified info to Russia

The FBI has arrested and charged a Colorado Springs man with trying to send classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to federal court documents.Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, was scheduled to appear in federal court in Denver on Thursday afternoon on charges of attempting to transmit national defense information to an officer or agent of a foreign government.He was charged last month, but court documents were only made public this week.They indicate Dalke sent classified documents to an "FBI Online Covert Employee" in exchange for money. Dalke believed that FBI employee was a foreign government representative.He's accused of attempting...
Supreme Court rejects taking on Colorado-based Dominion's defamation case vs. Lindell

The Supreme Court says it won't intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.As is typical, the high court did not say anything Monday about the case in rejecting it among a host of others. Monday is the first day the high court is hearing arguments after taking a summer break.Lindell is part of a case in which Dominion also accused Trump allies Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani of defamation for falsely claiming that the...
CBS Denver

Colorado joins protests over Mahsa Amini's death in Iran

Colorado joined protests around the globe this weekend following a woman's death in police custody in Iran. Mahsa Amini, 22, was arrested two weeks ago for wearing her head scarf too loosely. Iran's "morality police" claim she suffered a heart attack while in detention. Her family believes she was beaten to death. The demonstration at Colorado's state capitol was just one of the dozens around the country.Denver's event saw at least about 200 people in attendance.Plenty more protests are happening around the world as well."This is a progressive feminist movement," said protest organizer Poupeh Missaghi. "Stand with Iranian women and men."Protesters have taken to the streets in Iran for the last two weeks -- and dozens are feared dead as Iran's government cracks down.Colorado has a small but thriving Iranian community.
Survivors join Denver officials: Domestic Violence Awareness

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Monday, community leaders gathered to encourage people to take action and let them know about available resources.Community activists teamed up with survivors to march from the Rose Andom Center on Fox Street to the Denver City County building. They carried signs that read, "Love Shouldn't Hurt - Stop the Violence."Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and the Denver Police Interim Chief Ron Thomas walked with them. The "Mile in my Shoes Walk" is meant to draw awareness to domestic violence.One brave survivor took some time to tell her story."If you had told me 14 years ago that I would be standing here today with support from the City and County of Denver officials, I would have told you, 'You're darn right' because I'm just that strong," said one survivor. "But not a lot of victims and survivors are that strong. That's where we come in. The Rose Andom Center organized this event. The center offers counseling, support and protection for victims. 
Investigation: Law enforcement reviewing bomb threat, potential connection to Niceta

Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that law enforcement investigators -- including the FBI -- are reexamining a phony bomb threat that occurred in January 2022. Robin Niceta -- the woman who was later charged in connection with a false report of child abuse against an Aurora city councilwoman -- was the person who initially reported the bomb threat. The bomb threat occurred at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services building, 14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, where Niceta worked as a child abuse case worker. Police did not make any arrests in the false bomb...
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
2 boys shot, killed by homeowner during reported trespass in Northglenn

Two boys were shot and killed by a homeowner on Sunday afternoon in what was reported to Northglenn Police Department as trespassing and felony menacing.According to the Northglenn PD press release, police responded to a home around 2 p.m. in the 11600 block of Pearl Street, where both boys were found with gunshot injuries. They were both taken to the hospital, where they died. Police are saying early in this investigation it's believed the two boys broke a fence and got into the backyard of the home. They were approached by someone who lived at the home, and there was a shootout.There was no information that showed anyone else was injured in this shooting. Neither the names of the boys nor the person who lives at this home have been shared by NPD.Northglenn detectives also confirmed this deadly shooting and trespass scene was linked to another burglary in the area.Anyone with information can contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868 or jmahan@northglenn.org.RELATED: Burglars hit Northglenn home hours before another neighbor shoots them for trespassing
