Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
mrobusinesstoday.com
WestJet to boost fleet with orders for up to Boeing 64 73 MAX jets
The new 737-10 addition will help the Canadian carrier to undertake an ambitious network expansion and will also assist the airline in meeting its long-term sustainability goals. WestJet Airlines is determined to strengthen its commercial fleet and enhance services to Canada and North-America with an order for 42 Boeing 737...
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Airline offers passengers the chance to guarantee an empty seat next to them on flights – and it’s only £17
AN AIRLINE is offering passengers the option to guarantee an empty seat next to them on flights, for an extra £17. Given the chance, a lot of people would likely be willing to pay a little extra to not sit next to a stranger and instead make the most of having more space.
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines
For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
I flew on the world's 4th longest flight in a 'Skycouch' — an economy seat that converts into a bed — and it was a lifesaver on the 16-hour journey
Air New Zealand is revolutionizing long-haul travel by offering unique sleep options in economy, like its Skycouch, which lets passengers lie flat.
CNBC
Ocean freight orders are signaling a big drop in consumer demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
United Airlines to halt service at New York's JFK airport in October
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Friday it will suspend service in late October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). Earlier this month, United had threatened to take the action if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not grant the air carrier additional flights.
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Boeing to deliver two advanced CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters to the U.S. Army
The CH-47F Block II Chinook is powered by cutting-edge technologies — including redesigned fuel tanks, a strengthened fuselage and an enhanced drivetrain. The U.S. Army with intentions to continue the modernization of its heavy-lift helicopter fleet has placed an order for two more Boeing CH-47F Block II Chinooks and long lead funding for additional aircraft. The CH-47F Block II Chinook is powered by cutting-edge technologies — including redesigned fuel tanks, a strengthened fuselage and an enhanced drivetrain. The U.S. Army in 2021 had signed a $136 million contract with Boeing for the first four CH-47F Block II aircraft. The deliveries for which began production in April 2022.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek rebrands as Fokker Services Group
Fokker Services Group is a key partner for regional, narrow-body and wide-body platforms in the Commercial, VIP, Cargo and Defense markets. Fokker Services, an independent provider of aerospace service in the aviation sector, and Fokker Techniek, worldwide aircraft maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and completion company, have announced their rebranding as Fokker Services Group. Fokker Services Group is an independent aviation aftermarket company with a global reach. Providing comprehensive solutions from its five facilities in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Fokker Services Group is a key partner for regional, narrow-body and wide-body platforms in the Commercial, VIP, Cargo and Defense markets.
mrobusinesstoday.com
CAAS and CAA NZ sign agreement for mutual recognition of aircraft MRO and component requests
CAAS and CAA NZ will mutually recognize and reciprocally accept approvals pertaining to the MRO of aircraft and aircraft components issued by the respective civil aviation authorities. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand (CAA NZ) have concluded a Technical Arrangement on...
