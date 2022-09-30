The CH-47F Block II Chinook is powered by cutting-edge technologies — including redesigned fuel tanks, a strengthened fuselage and an enhanced drivetrain. The U.S. Army with intentions to continue the modernization of its heavy-lift helicopter fleet has placed an order for two more Boeing CH-47F Block II Chinooks and long lead funding for additional aircraft. The CH-47F Block II Chinook is powered by cutting-edge technologies — including redesigned fuel tanks, a strengthened fuselage and an enhanced drivetrain. The U.S. Army in 2021 had signed a $136 million contract with Boeing for the first four CH-47F Block II aircraft. The deliveries for which began production in April 2022.

