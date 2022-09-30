ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
mrobusinesstoday.com

WestJet to boost fleet with orders for up to Boeing 64 73 MAX jets

The new 737-10 addition will help the Canadian carrier to undertake an ambitious network expansion and will also assist the airline in meeting its long-term sustainability goals. WestJet Airlines is determined to strengthen its commercial fleet and enhance services to Canada and North-America with an order for 42 Boeing 737...
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
The Motley Fool

These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines

For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
TheStreet

American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins

American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
CNBC

Ocean freight orders are signaling a big drop in consumer demand

U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
Benzinga

China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit

Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
mrobusinesstoday.com

Boeing to deliver two advanced CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters to the U.S. Army

The CH-47F Block II Chinook is powered by cutting-edge technologies — including redesigned fuel tanks, a strengthened fuselage and an enhanced drivetrain. The U.S. Army with intentions to continue the modernization of its heavy-lift helicopter fleet has placed an order for two more Boeing CH-47F Block II Chinooks and long lead funding for additional aircraft. The CH-47F Block II Chinook is powered by cutting-edge technologies — including redesigned fuel tanks, a strengthened fuselage and an enhanced drivetrain. The U.S. Army in 2021 had signed a $136 million contract with Boeing for the first four CH-47F Block II aircraft. The deliveries for which began production in April 2022.
mrobusinesstoday.com

Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek rebrands as Fokker Services Group

Fokker Services Group is a key partner for regional, narrow-body and wide-body platforms in the Commercial, VIP, Cargo and Defense markets. Fokker Services, an independent provider of aerospace service in the aviation sector, and Fokker Techniek, worldwide aircraft maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and completion company, have announced their rebranding as Fokker Services Group. Fokker Services Group is an independent aviation aftermarket company with a global reach. Providing comprehensive solutions from its five facilities in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Fokker Services Group is a key partner for regional, narrow-body and wide-body platforms in the Commercial, VIP, Cargo and Defense markets.
