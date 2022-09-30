Read full article on original website
Related
Grandmother Takes Grandchildren Out of Will. They're Still Demanding Inheritance 23 Years Later
A frustrated woman who goes only by the name of "Velma" told Newsweek that before her mother died, she took Velma's three children out of her will. The grandmother was disappointed that her grandkids didn't spend more time with her, especially after she was placed in a nursing home.
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed
One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
icytales.com
Are You Too Old To Be Living With Roommates?
When you are fresh out of high school or college, choosing to live with roommates is a natural course of action. You may have friends you want to stay with or simply are not ready to have a whole apartment to yourself. However, many people feel that you are supposed to grow out of this.
parentherald.com
Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?
Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
You shouldn't high-five a child
Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I'm not an emotionally hyperactive person. I'm talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem. Knowing my...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Why Does "Time Fly" as We Get Older?
Since we cannot remember a time before we existed, our experience—our existence—is what we have on which to base the passing of time. With more and more experiences, we build heuristics for how to engage events and occurrences in our lives as time passes on. Find joy and...
I married my high-school sweetheart. This is what we've learned over 18 years together about keeping our relationship strong.
The author shares lessons she's learned during her almost two-decade relationship and explains how it's still strong.
Refinery29
Why Quitting Is Good, Actually
I’ve never been a quitter. That's not a brag: I've stayed in shitty jobs for far too long, failed to end relationships that had clearly passed their expiration dates, and wasted so much time struggling through other meaningless commitments that no longer served me. I've stuck things out when there was every indication that I shouldn't. It’s a curse, really, and one that has brought plenty of unwanted drama into my life. But when I ask myself why letting myself give up on certain people or situations feels so damn hard, my only answer is that I’m afraid. Not that I’m losing a good thing, but that I’ll be branded a quitter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Teach Toddlers, Preschoolers, And Kindergarteners To Wait
Waiting is hard for young children who spent infancy being picked up, fed, and entertained. But it’s also inevitable. Around toddlerhood — really, as soon as they can understand — kids are asked for something altogether new: patience. This is tough for kids, but also important. Teaching little kids how to wait isn’t just instilling this virtue of patience in them; it shapes the kind of adults they’ll become.
Why wandering albatrosses get divorced – new research
Monogamy is widespread among birds and it is well known that many seabird species mate for life. Famous examples include charismatic penguins and albatrosses which are often portrayed in the media as the perfect couples. But this romantic trope doesn’t tell the whole story. Research has shown that up...
Comments / 0