Read full article on original website
Related
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
Invista Opens Asia Innovation Center in Shanghai
Invista Nylon Chemicals (China) Co. celebrated the full operation of its Asia Innovation Center (AIC) with an opening ceremony held at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. Serving as a key hub within Invista’s global research and development network and the company’s first R&D center for nylon 6,6 application development in Asia, the AIC is positioned to broaden the commercial potential in engineering polymers and providing innovative solutions for its customers in Asia. With the pursuit of safer and more energy-saving applications in downstream fields, notably automobiles, manufacturers are seeking advanced nylon 6,6 solutions to improve application performance at reduced costs, Invista said....
fintechmagazine.com
How fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn
Daniel Bailey, VP of EMEA at Amplitude discusses how fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn. The fintech industry has grown dramatically in recent years, providing businesses and consumers with modern, accessible, and affordable financial services they’ve long been seeking. Investment in the sector is booming too, with analysis from KPMG showing that UK fintech investment reached $37.3bn in 2021 – up sevenfold from 2020.
Amazon Study Shows Focus on Business Purchasing Practices Has Risen With Inflation
Amazon Business’ “2022 State of Business Procurement Report” shows that companies are on board with digital procurement and gives suppliers reason to breathe easy. According to the report, most businesses aren’t planning procurement budget cuts. We unpacked some key findings from Amazon’s survey of procurement professionals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shareholders Versus Stakeholders: Why They Should Be in Accord To Be Successful
Happy shareholders are a good thing, of course, but shareholder value shouldn't be the only goal of a business.
industrytoday.com
Manufacturing Industry Claims £1.5bn in R&D Tax Credit
HMRC today released their R&D tax credits statistics for the year 20/21 – here are the key points for the manufacturing industry. Year-on-year increase in manufacturing claims of 3%. The manufacturing industry made the second highest number of research and development (R&D) tax credits claims for the year 20/21,...
Foot Locker's LEED Initiative Invests In Black Entrepreneurs
Foot Locker, Inc. is dedicated to supporting Black Entrepreneurs through its Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) Initiative that boasts a $200 million commitment to the Black community. To date, the company has pumped nearly $54 million into partnerships geared towards economic and educational opportunities in the Black community. This...
salestechstar.com
Infor Positioned, for the Second Consecutive Time, as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
Infor also receives highest scores in three Use Cases in companion Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises report. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Gartner® Inc. has positioned Infor, for the second consecutive time, as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.
RELATED PEOPLE
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
CFOs will be at the center of climate-risk disclosure reporting, says an author of the SEC’s proposed rules
Persefoni's Kristina Wyatt predicts the SEC's climate-disclosure rule will go into effect early next year. As public companies await the passage of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed mandatory climate-risk disclosure rule, internal teams are gearing up to tackle these new requirements. Will a company’s finance operation led by the CFO be at the center of the need for enhanced reporting to the SEC?
Poets and Quants
B-School Graduate Jobs & Pay Surge In GMAC’s Latest Survey
Encouraging news for students in graduate management programs around the world: The latest crop of graduates report a strong jobs market with higher total compensation than in 2021, according to the latest survey from the Graduate Management Admission Council. GMAC released its 2022 this month, exploring the year-over-year differences in...
TechCrunch
The rise of product-led growth is creating opportunities for startups
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Enabling product-led growth. SaaS companies that adopt product-led growth — as more and more do — often have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TrueNorth Expands Executive Team by Welcoming Carla Miller as Vice President of Sales
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TrueNorth.co, a global financial services software development company, today announced the addition of Carla Miller to the executive team as VP of Sales. Carla will be pivotal in building out TrueNorth’s newest Salesforce business unit which leverages cloud technologies to help clients transform their businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005772/en/ Carla Miller joins TrueNorth as VP of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
rsvplive.ie
Thousands set to get double grant payment in December as well as €1,000 cash boost
Budget 2023 was announced earlier this week and there are a whole host of new measures aimed at easing the cost of living. These include electricity credits, social welfare bonuses and tax cuts. There have also been a number of measures put in place to help students. Minister Michael McGrath...
constructiondive.com
Fluor selected for overseas manufacturing facility
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, a biologics company, has selected Fluor to perform procurement and construction management for a large-scale biologics drug substance manufacturing facility in Denmark, the contractor announced Thursday. The Irving, Texas-based company will book the multi-hundred-million-dollar reimbursable contract value in the third quarter of 2022, according to a company...
Comments / 0