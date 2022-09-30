While grocery shopping, do you enjoy examining the virtues of numerous varieties of each item, ending up with a cart full of esoteric ingredients? If you answered yes, skip this entry. Everyone else, buckle up. From the outside, Ruler Foods (multiple locations including 2700 South Grand Boulevard, 314-772-1410) — simply “Ruler” for those who know — looks like nothing special, and perhaps even dubious. Inside, however, shoppers will find something akin to a cleaner, neater, more organized and less expensive version of that well-known grocer that rhymes with “baldy.” Ruler is owned by Kroger (most packaged items are store brand) and carries most basic groceries (though not all), along with a good selection of higher-end options. Want organic produce and eggs, whole-wheat tortillas, tofu, non-dairy milk and protein ice cream? Ruler has that. Prefer your basic ground beef, Cheerios, frozen pizza, tortilla chips, sandwich bread, peanut butter and rice? Ruler has that, too. Prices are shockingly low. Be warned: First-time shoppers have been known to wander the aisle muttering, “But … how is this so cheap?” —Jessica Rogen.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO