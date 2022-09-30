Read full article on original website
suntimesnews.com
October 1 River Region Sports Wrap
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve beat visiting Potosi 26-12. The Dragons plays at Valle next Friday. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle beat visiting Park Hills Central 40-30. PERRYVLLE – Perryville lost at Jefferson R-7 20-7. The Pirates host New Madrid next Friday. CHESTER – Chester beat Carlyle 13-12....
kbsi23.com
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
myleaderpaper.com
Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road
Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
suntimesnews.com
Jefferson College ‘Pieced Together’ Exhibit and Presentations
HILLSBORO – Thanks to a generous gift from the Brant and Jane Houser family and support from the Jefferson College Foundation, the Jefferson College Library is hosting yearlong programming connected to the research, creation, and preservation of personal and family stories. The free programs are an extension of the College’s annual PACE (Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment) series.
St. Louis native, former 5 On Your Side employee recalls riding out Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "I've had better days," said Craig Wolf of Fort Myers, Florida. For the 68-year-old, that's a monumental understatement. For hours on Wednesday, he and his brave, 24-year-old son Jake rode out Hurricane Ian. "We had 100 mph winds zipping passed us and we felt nothing. We...
theijnews.com
COUNTYWIDE YARD SALE THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 1st
The City of Potosi and Washington County have planned a “Citywide/Countywide Yard Sale” again this year for Fall on Sat., October 1st. No permit will be required by the City to have a sale that day. All those who want to get in on the fun and be...
cilfm.com
Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man
WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri cannabis marketers get high honors
ST. LOUIS – Only two years after Missouri’s first licensed marijuana sale, a Missouri cannabis brand and the local team that created it have been recognized by the industry’s most prestigious awards for cannabis marketing and communications. The Clio Cannabis Awards took place Thursday, September 29, 2022...
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
suntimesnews.com
November, December Citizens Electric bills will be $13.94 higher
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Citizens Electric Corporation will be implementing a Power Purchase Cost Adjustment of $0.01394/kWh for November and December usage. For the average residential member using 1,000 kWh per month, this results in an additional charge of $13.94 for each of the two months. This is the first...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Grocery Store: Ruler Foods
While grocery shopping, do you enjoy examining the virtues of numerous varieties of each item, ending up with a cart full of esoteric ingredients? If you answered yes, skip this entry. Everyone else, buckle up. From the outside, Ruler Foods (multiple locations including 2700 South Grand Boulevard, 314-772-1410) — simply “Ruler” for those who know — looks like nothing special, and perhaps even dubious. Inside, however, shoppers will find something akin to a cleaner, neater, more organized and less expensive version of that well-known grocer that rhymes with “baldy.” Ruler is owned by Kroger (most packaged items are store brand) and carries most basic groceries (though not all), along with a good selection of higher-end options. Want organic produce and eggs, whole-wheat tortillas, tofu, non-dairy milk and protein ice cream? Ruler has that. Prefer your basic ground beef, Cheerios, frozen pizza, tortilla chips, sandwich bread, peanut butter and rice? Ruler has that, too. Prices are shockingly low. Be warned: First-time shoppers have been known to wander the aisle muttering, “But … how is this so cheap?” —Jessica Rogen.
KFVS12
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
suntimesnews.com
Buchheit’s of Sparta launches ‘No One Fights Alone’ campaign
SPARTA, Ill. – Buchheit of Sparta will host the 8th annual “No One Fights Alone” campaign to raise money for local cancer fighters. All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable Funds. The annual “No One Fights Alone” campaign runs throughout the...
microsoftnewskids.com
Woman Finds Porch Ransacked By Culprit Hidden In Plain Sight
Sometimes the cutest faces make the biggest messes. That’s what one St. Louis, resident learned recently when she discovered her back deck had been completely rummaged through. With soil from her garden scattered about and flower pots knocked on their sides, it became clear that some sort of animal...
