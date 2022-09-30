ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over ODU

Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season with a 38-24 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis each went over 100 yards rushing in the victory, while Hunter scored three touchdowns on the night. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
tourcounsel.com

Williamsburg, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit

Once the capital of the Colony and Commonwealth of Virginia, Williamsburg is famous for its rich history and its role in the American Revolution. Located in the southeast of the sprawling Virginia Peninsula, it is home to the captivating Colonial Williamsburg, one of the world's largest living history museums. Strolling...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.

When a Hampton Roads-area kitten rescue lost its lawsuit challenging a new state law cracking down on unlicensed charitable poker, it seemed like the end for the handful of poker rooms that recently opened in Virginia. But a poker room in Virginia Beach is back up and running, advertising on Facebook despite the new law […] The post Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evie#Odom
Daily Voice

Virginia Beach Fire Captain Battles Cancer

Support is surging for a Virginia Beach fire captain battling cancer. Matt Chiaverotti, affectionately known as "Chevy," was 43 years old when he was diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma — rare form of cancer — and is undergoing treatment in Houston, TX, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
High Point University Athletics

Panthers Finish Up Play at Evie Odom Invitational

Norfolk, V.A. – After a long weather delay earlier in the tournament, the High Point women's golf team finally finished up play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Panthers placed 15th overall in the tournament with a combined team score of 894. Sarah Kahn was the Panthers' top performer ending the day +10 with a final score of 220.
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy