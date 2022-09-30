Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over ODU
Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season with a 38-24 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis each went over 100 yards rushing in the victory, while Hunter scored three touchdowns on the night. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
Schools close, cities prepare for potential major tidal flooding
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.

Williamsburg, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit
Once the capital of the Colony and Commonwealth of Virginia, Williamsburg is famous for its rich history and its role in the American Revolution. Located in the southeast of the sprawling Virginia Peninsula, it is home to the captivating Colonial Williamsburg, one of the world's largest living history museums. Strolling...
Sacred Heart The Latest To Beat Norfolk State
The first half of Saturday afternoon's matchup between Sacred Heart and Norfolk State was a competitive back-and-forth affair. The post Sacred Heart The Latest To Beat Norfolk State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
When a Hampton Roads-area kitten rescue lost its lawsuit challenging a new state law cracking down on unlicensed charitable poker, it seemed like the end for the handful of poker rooms that recently opened in Virginia. But a poker room in Virginia Beach is back up and running, advertising on Facebook despite the new law […] The post Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
Virginia Beach Fire Captain Battles Cancer
Support is surging for a Virginia Beach fire captain battling cancer. Matt Chiaverotti, affectionately known as "Chevy," was 43 years old when he was diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma — rare form of cancer — and is undergoing treatment in Houston, TX, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
High Point University Athletics
Panthers Finish Up Play at Evie Odom Invitational
Norfolk, V.A. – After a long weather delay earlier in the tournament, the High Point women's golf team finally finished up play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Panthers placed 15th overall in the tournament with a combined team score of 894. Sarah Kahn was the Panthers' top performer ending the day +10 with a final score of 220.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
Virginia Beach church, beach club damaged from Hurricane Ian aftermath
The effects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Virginia Beach. An emergency call went out, in mid-afternoon, at the Cavalier Beach Club off Atlantic Avenue.
Riverside Regional Medical Center welcomes 2,022nd baby born in 2022
Riverside Regional Medical Center has welcomed a lot of babies to the world. This year alone, staff has delivered 2,022 bundles of joy -- at least!. The hospital shared the happy news that they celebrated baby Liliana Crowell, the 2,022nd baby to be born in 2022, at the Newport News facility on Thursday.
Virginia Task Force 2 searching for Hurricane Ian survivors along the coast of Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The damage in Florida is catastrophic. President Joe Biden said Hurricane Ian may be responsible for “substantial loss of life.”. According to initial reports, at least nine people have died. Most of those deaths are in Charlotte County. That's where Virginia Task Force 2...
Why the rain from Hurricane Ian is exactly what Hampton Roads needs
NORFOLK, Va. — It's going to be a wet, windy weekend with remnants of Hurricane Ian moving into the area, but it's not all bad. Here are some key points on why Hampton Roads needs all this rain. As of midnight Friday morning at Norfolk International Airport, the region...

Remnants of Ian left structural damage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront
The storm damage stretched across parts of the resort area. Galilee Church took a hit and is now missing its steeple.
Motorcyclist dies in highway crash in Virginia
A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash Saturday night involving a car and another motorcycle on an interstate highway.

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
VSP investigating deadly interstate crash in Virginia Beach
Virginia State Police say charges are pending as they investigate a deadly crash involving a car and two motorcycles that took place Saturday night in Virginia Beach.
