State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed
Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
Stephanie Grace: Taxes? No, the real crisis threatening Louisiana's growth is insurance
Despite last week’s sunny skies, there’s a dark cloud over Louisiana these days, one that could affect the financial stability of thousands of families and even the viability of whole communities. And despite what you might be hearing from some politicians, it has nothing to do with the state's relatively moderate income tax.
Roads, water and depopulation: Tour gives rural officials chance to raise issues with state leaders
WEST MONROE — In a low-slung conference room in the West Monroe Convention Center, Mer Rouge native Meryl Kennedy had questions. The 34-year old CEO of a Morehouse Parish-based rice mill, Kennedy had come to the meeting on a sunny September morning to hear from state officials charged helping revive the state's flagging rural communities.
Hurricane Ian likely to affect Louisiana homeowner's insurance rates
BATON ROUGE - The state insurance commissioner says you can expect your homeowners insurance rate to increase, but by how much depends on the cost of Hurricane Ian damages in Florida. "If it turns out to be as estimated right now, between $25 and 40 billion in insured losses, that...
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?
NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
Hurricane Ian may renew debate over flood insurance hikes hitting Louisiana
Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Florida is likely to spark renewed debate on drastic changes to the country’s flood insurance system, which is leading to major increases for many in Louisiana, New Orleans area economic boosters said Friday. The comments came at the release of a new study on...
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP CORPS
(Baton Rouge, September 29, 2022) Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. Undergraduate students (18 or older) that are enrolled at any Louisiana college or university during the Spring 2023 semester are eligible to apply.
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market.
Hurricane Ian, 2022’s first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling Louisiana’s balky property insurance market. The two hurricane-prone states...
HUD dollars headed to Louisiana homeowners for Hurricanes Laura, Delta recovery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana signed a grant with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for a $600 million line of credit for hurricane recovery, according to the governor’s office. Funding is headed to homeowners affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Louisiana State Treasurer Continues Efforts to Expand Payment Options for Taxpayers Including Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrencies
Louisiana State Treasurer Continues Efforts to Expand Payment Options for Taxpayers Including Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrencies. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, State Treasurer John M. Schroder complimented the efforts of several agencies presenting the technological aspects of their revenue collections to the Louisiana Digital Assets Task Force this week but said there’s still much room for improvement in the state’s collective technology space.
Higgins Introduces Bill that Aims to Prevent Insurance Coverage Loss for Louisianans After Disasters
Higgins Introduces Bill that Aims to Prevent Insurance Coverage Loss for Louisianans After Disasters. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana announced on September 28, 2022, that he will introduce legislation to maintain insurance availability for Louisiana homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a catastrophic disaster.
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
California aquarium’s seafood ratings chafe Louisiana shrimpers. Here's why.
A globally recognized seafood sustainability rating program that drew the ire of Maine lobstermen and politicians recently is now the focus of complaints from Louisiana shrimp industry voices. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s annual Seafood Watch, which rates species available to consumers based on sustainability, red-listed U.S. and Canadian East Coast...
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
Guest column: The Missouri approach to juvenile justice would work here too, if Louisiana would give it a real chance
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick issued a ruling that will allow Louisiana to move forward with its proposed plan to house adjudicated youth in a facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. This decision contradicts everything we know about youth facilities. As the...
Louisiana State Police Joins National ABLE Project
Baton Rouge – Louisiana State Police has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm. By demonstrating a firm...
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
Louisiana's jobless rate stays low while economy continues to shrink; economist explains why
A slowdown in Louisiana's construction and manufacturing industries was partly to blame for another sharp contraction in the state's economy, raising concerns about how workers and businesses will fare through the rest of the year. Louisiana's real gross domestic product, a key measurement of the state's economic output adjusted for...
