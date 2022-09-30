ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
WWL-TV

Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?

NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP CORPS

(Baton Rouge, September 29, 2022) Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. Undergraduate students (18 or older) that are enrolled at any Louisiana college or university during the Spring 2023 semester are eligible to apply.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Treasurer Continues Efforts to Expand Payment Options for Taxpayers Including Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrencies

Louisiana State Treasurer Continues Efforts to Expand Payment Options for Taxpayers Including Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrencies. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, State Treasurer John M. Schroder complimented the efforts of several agencies presenting the technological aspects of their revenue collections to the Louisiana Digital Assets Task Force this week but said there’s still much room for improvement in the state’s collective technology space.
Calcasieu Parish News

Higgins Introduces Bill that Aims to Prevent Insurance Coverage Loss for Louisianans After Disasters

Higgins Introduces Bill that Aims to Prevent Insurance Coverage Loss for Louisianans After Disasters. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana announced on September 28, 2022, that he will introduce legislation to maintain insurance availability for Louisiana homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a catastrophic disaster.
theadvocate.com

New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

California aquarium’s seafood ratings chafe Louisiana shrimpers. Here's why.

A globally recognized seafood sustainability rating program that drew the ire of Maine lobstermen and politicians recently is now the focus of complaints from Louisiana shrimp industry voices. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s annual Seafood Watch, which rates species available to consumers based on sustainability, red-listed U.S. and Canadian East Coast...
L'Observateur

Louisiana State Police Joins National ABLE Project

Baton Rouge – Louisiana State Police has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm. By demonstrating a firm...
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November

(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
