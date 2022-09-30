WORKERS NEEDED FOR LEAF COLLECTION - HIRING UNDERWAY

September 30, 2022 - Are you looking for a temporary job this fall? The City’s Street Department is hiring workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection.

With a pay rate of $15 per hour, the work begins with training in late October and goes through the end of the mid-December collection season. Workers will assist with sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets.

For more information, visit https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/jobs-with-the-city/posting/1674/leaf-pick-up-laborer.html