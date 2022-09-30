Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
techaiapp.com
CME Group to Face off With FTX After Filing for Futures Commission Merchant Status – Finance Bitcoin News
According to a recent report, the world’s largest derivatives exchange CME Group is looking to register as a direct futures commission merchant (FCM). CME Group’s decision follows the digital currency exchange FTX, as the crypto company applied to become a derivative clearing organization and awaits approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). If CME Group is approved to be an FCM, the company can bypass third-party brokers and offer futures directly on the CME platform.
u.today
Lehman Brothers 2.0 Situation May Cause Another Catastrophe on Crypto and Financial Markets
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
blockchain.news
Outage Hits Coinbase Exchange, US Bank Accounts Clients Affected
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase issued alerts at 7:57 a.m. ET Sunday morning indicated that its platform was experiencing an outage that left Coinbase account holders with U.S. bank accounts unable to conduct transactions. In a statement, Coinbase said: “We are currently unable to take payments or make withdrawals involving U.S. bank...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cryptopotato.com
Despite Bear Market, Billionaire David Rubenstein Remains a Crypto Proponent
While David Rubenstein has not invested directly into cryptocurrencies, he has exposure to firms that are part of the industry. The American billionaire and former White House official – David Rubenstein – reiterated his pro-crypto stance, predicting that the industry is “not going away.”. His comments come...
CoinTelegraph
Celsius founder reportedly withdrew $10M before bankruptcy filing: FT
Celsius Network founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly withdrew $10 million from the crypto lending platform just weeks before the company froze customer funds and declared bankruptcy. The withdrawal was cited by sources from the Financial Times who said Mashinsky withdrew the funds in “mid to late May” prior...
getnews.info
Introducing Mac McClafferty: The Quarterback of the Crypto-Caribbean
It is no secret that crypto entrepreneurs and ventures have been moving to the Caribbean. Exchange FTX recently relocated to the Bahamas. Other island nations have been seeking to be at the forefront of innovation, with Barbados recently opening an embassy in Decentraland, a crypto metaverse. Puerto Rico has become a U.S. tax haven for the crypto wealthy. Justin Sun, founder of the Tron cryptocurrency platform and one of the more high-profile individuals in the digital-asset world, said he’s embarking on a new career as a diplomat for the Caribbean nation of Grenada.Then there’s Mac McClafferty, the charismatic founder of a relatively small private equity firm located on the Caribbean Island of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm
Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
RELATED PEOPLE
Complaints About Crypto Rose During Market Shakeup
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has seen a surge in consumer complaints about cryptocurrency as the crypto market has turned more volatile. That's according to a Friday (Sept. 30) report from The Wall Street Journal, citing an analysis from Dynamic Securities Analytics (DSA) Inc., a compliance data firm. The...
The Verge
Coinbase paused transactions in US for hours to address bank transfer issues
Coinbase temporarily stopped transactions for users in the US due to an issue preventing the company from processing withdrawals or deposits involving bank accounts. Problems started around 7AM ET, but the company didn’t resolve the issue until around 12:40PM ET. “We are currently unable to take payments or make...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Crypto Is Not Going Away As ‘Some People Thought’
The co-founder and co-chairman of private equity giant The Carlyle Group claims crypto skeptics will be proven wrong. In a new interview with Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, David Rubenstein says he believes that crypto assets are here to stay. “I now think that crypto is not going to go away,...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Embodies ‘Predatory Junkyard That Is Crypto’: Enron Short-Seller Jim Chanos
Chanos pointed to Coinbase’s high operating costs and questioned whether the exchange could thrive in an environment of high-interest rates. Famed short seller Jim Chanos had some cutting words about Coinbase’s business model, calling the crypto exchange “symptomatic of the predatory junkyard that is crypto” in an interview with CNBC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Lpl Financial#Asset Allocation#Ameriprise Financial#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Advisor Team Affiliates#Totus Wealth Management#Cetera Financial Group#The Cetera Advisors#Burrows Capital Advisors#Hilltop Securities#First Southwest Company#J C Bradford Co#Wells Fargo Advisors#Oppenheimer Co
SEC Charges Arbitrade, Cryptobontix in Connection With Crypto Pump-and-Dump Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against Bermudan company Arbitrade, Canadian company Cryptobontix and their principals. Between May 2018 and January 2019 they allegedly undertook a pump-and-dump scheme involving a cryptocurrency called “Dignity” or “DIG,” the SEC said Friday (Sept. 30) in a press release.
Crypto C-suite heads roll amid winter doldrums
The crypto C-suite and senior leadership have seen a rash of departures recently, with some stepping down amid scandal and others merely moving on. The big picture: CEO turnover in the U.S. jumped 8% in August from the previous month, led by departures in the technology and fintech sectors, according to recent research from Challenger Gray & Christmas. Peak turnover tends to hit during economic highs and lows, senior vice president Andrew Challenger tells Axios.
coinjournal.net
JPMorgan’s CEO feels threatened by disruption in payment systems, says Kevin O’Leary
JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon has attacked Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market over the past few years. Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary believes that JPMorgan’s CEO feels threatened by disruption in payment systems. He mentioned this while speaking at this year’s Converge22. Kevin O’Leary stated that cryptocurrencies have changed how payment systems work globally, and Jamie Dimon isn’t happy with the situation.
thenewscrypto.com
Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Reveals Metaverse ETF
The exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) fees and ticker are currently unknown. BlackRock’s cryptocurrency ETF officially debuted in Europe earlier this week. With the release of the Metaverse ETF, the biggest issuer of ETFs in the world, BlackRock, is placing a significant wager on the cryptocurrency market. According to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) Gets a $59.1 Million Contract With U.S. Army
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has won a $59.1 million fixed-price contract for the Intel Apps acquisition program. The estimated completion date for the contract is September 29. In addition, the data analytics company also announced on Thursday that the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL) will extend its contract with the...
US News and World Report
U.S. SEC Fines Deloitte's China Affiliate $20 Million for Auditing Violations
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fined the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, $20 million for letting some clients, including foreign companies listed on U.S. exchanges, conduct their own audit work. Over multiple years, Deloitte's Chinese affiliate asked...
Lawyers in the United States are drawing up an act to allow Bitcoin and crypto in 401(k) plans.
The measure protects investment managers from liability by expanding the definition of "covered investments" in ERISA of 1974 to include digital assets. A bill allowing investment managers to offer bitcoin in 401(k) plans was developed by Republican lawmakers.
Comments / 0