Cobb County, GA

The Citizen Online

Restroom wall gun threat disrupts Starr’s Mill High School

All is well at Starr’s Mill High School today, Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said Monday. There’s “an additional law enforcement presence” on the sprawling campus just south of Peachtree City “as a precaution,” Babb said. Classes at Starr’s Mill began with an undertone...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

GBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Cobb County

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Smyrna, GA. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 30, 2022. One man was shot during the incident. No officers were injured. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:00 a.m., Cobb County Police...
COBB COUNTY, GA
John Thompson

Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County wreck claims life of Dacula man

A Dacula man died after his truck left the road and struck a utility pole Friday night in Forsyth County. Robert Meyer, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene on Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road, in Cumming, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller. The single-vehicle wreck happened...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
WMAZ

Indictment released for man accused of killing two Cobb County deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Cobb County deputies earlier this year was indicted on several charges on Friday, according to court documents. Christopher Golden faces:. Malice murder, two counts. Felony murder, two counts. Aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts. Possession...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
COBB COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Safety net hospitals in Georgia are at risk. Atlanta Medical Center is just the latest example

Atlanta area doctors held a press conference on Sept. 28 advocating for the expansion of Medicaid. "[Medicaid expansion] would not only give patients the access they need, but relieve the issues of staff-shortages, hospital overcrowding, and burnout that we face daily,” said Emory School of Medicine student Dr. Janice Bonsu. A disproportionate share of uninsured and underinsured patients will be left without care following the Atlanta Medical Center closure.
ATLANTA, GA

