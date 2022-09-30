Read full article on original website
The Citizen Online
Restroom wall gun threat disrupts Starr’s Mill High School
All is well at Starr’s Mill High School today, Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said Monday. There’s “an additional law enforcement presence” on the sprawling campus just south of Peachtree City “as a precaution,” Babb said. Classes at Starr’s Mill began with an undertone...
allongeorgia.com
GBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Cobb County
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Smyrna, GA. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 30, 2022. One man was shot during the incident. No officers were injured. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:00 a.m., Cobb County Police...
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
64-Year-Old Jose Ortiz Died In A Car Crash In Marietta (Marietta, GA)
The Marietta Police Department is investigating a car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Cobb Parkway at around 1:24 p.m. on Monday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
Investigators in north Fulton County believe a man stabbed a woman to death and then killed himself by stepping in front...
WMAZ
UGA student arrested, accused of making 'terroristic threats' on Yik Yak, police say
ATLANTA — A first-year University of Georgia student has been arrested for allegedly making "terroristic threats" on the social media platform Yik Yak– an anonymous messaging app, according to UGA Police. UGA Police Chief P. Daniel Silk said the student was taken into custody early Sunday morning after...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the day from Humane Society of Cobb County
Meet Isabella. If you would like to adopt Isabella, contact the Humane Society of Cobb County at (770) 428-5678.
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
cobbcountycourier.com
Tanya Twaddell becomes first woman to serve as Deputy Police Chief in Marietta’s history.
The appointment of Tanya Twaddell as deputy police chief (DC) marks the first time in Marietta’s history that a woman has filled that position. Twaddell was appointed to replace Marty Ferrell. Ferrell was promoted to police chief after serving that capacity in an interim role since the retirement of...
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County wreck claims life of Dacula man
A Dacula man died after his truck left the road and struck a utility pole Friday night in Forsyth County. Robert Meyer, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene on Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road, in Cumming, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller. The single-vehicle wreck happened...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
‘This is unusual for him:’ Douglasville family continues search for missing 17-year-old
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in Douglasville on Sunday, where he spoke with Kathuri’s family, who continue to search for...
A 31-year-old woman was killed in her Roswell apartment. The suspect is also believed to be dead
ROSWELL — A 31-year-old Roswell woman was found dead in her apartment Sunday night. The suspect in the fatal stabbing is believed to have stepped in front of a semi-truck on I-285. Roswell 911 received a call about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd....
Dacula man dies in single-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County, crash investigators say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old is dead after he drove off the roadway and struck a power pole, deputies said. Robert Meyer, of Dacula, was driving in his pick-up truck by Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road Friday, when he failed to negotiate a turn, according to authorities.
WMAZ
Indictment released for man accused of killing two Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Cobb County deputies earlier this year was indicted on several charges on Friday, according to court documents. Christopher Golden faces:. Malice murder, two counts. Felony murder, two counts. Aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts. Possession...
Employees at metro Atlanta pawn shop ‘zip tied’ while robbers took items
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a metro Atlanta pawnshop tell Channel 2 Action News police are investigating a robbery after employees said they were zip tied while robbers took items from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News is...
1 hospitalized, 6 displaced in Gwinnett County house fire, officials say
DACULA, Ga. — A family of six was displaced after a fire that started on a front porch ripped through their home on Saturday night, according to Gwinnett County firefighters. It happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on River Pass Court NE in Dacula. When crews arrived, they...
WMAZ
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County
ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
Safety net hospitals in Georgia are at risk. Atlanta Medical Center is just the latest example
Atlanta area doctors held a press conference on Sept. 28 advocating for the expansion of Medicaid. "[Medicaid expansion] would not only give patients the access they need, but relieve the issues of staff-shortages, hospital overcrowding, and burnout that we face daily,” said Emory School of Medicine student Dr. Janice Bonsu. A disproportionate share of uninsured and underinsured patients will be left without care following the Atlanta Medical Center closure.
