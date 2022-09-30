Read full article on original website
Uvalde families endorse Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor in emotional ad campaign
(UVALDE, Texas) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke rolled out an ad campaign Saturday featuring tearful endorsements from families of victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. One ad begins with parents looking straight to the camera, holding photos of their children and sharing what...
Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke clash in 1st and only planned gubernatorial debate
(TEXAS) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke faced off in a debate on Friday less than six weeks before Election Day. The debate — the first and only planned debate for the gubernatorial race — took place at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburgh, where Abbott and O’Rourke sat at tables with no audience as they clashed over some of the biggest issues facing the state.
2022 10/06 – Billy David Ellis
Billy David Ellis, 69, of Mt. Vernon, passed away October 1, 2022, at Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon. He was born December 30, 1952, in Mt. Vernon, the son of Ferral W. and Evelyn Juanita (Carter) Ellis. He attended Zion United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time at Comprehensive Services. He loved the porch swing and rocking chairs.
