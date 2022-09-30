ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OVHcloud updates its cloud storage solutions

In a context of exponential growth in the volume of data year after year, cloud-native storage architectures are essentially based on unstructured data. To meet the demand, OVHcloud now offers a unique experience around different universes with the High-Performance Object Storage and Standard Object Storage ranges that join the novelties that it has been presenting.
What devices can you use to connect to the cloud

The cloud is very useful to be able to host content and access it from anywhere, create backup copies or simply free up space. There are many free and paid platforms. Some have more available capacity, others are cross-platform and can sometimes have better or worse encryption. In this article we are going to talk about where you can use cloud services and why they are interesting according to what devices you decide to use them.
Best Cloud Storage: 9 Most Secure Online File Storage Services of 2022

(Ad) The best cloud storage services allow you to store data and share important files on secure, fast, and reliable cloud servers. However, finding the best cloud storage provider can feel like a daunting task, considering how many online storage options are available. To help you decide, we've reviewed the...
Google Tests UI Revamp For Its Phone App

Google seems to be testing a UI revamp for its Phone app. Several users have reported seeing a redesigned in-call UI in recent days. The new layout moves the buttons that appear on the screen during an ongoing call to the bottom of the screen. They currently appear much higher on the screen.
iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
Invista Opens Asia Innovation Center in Shanghai

Invista Nylon Chemicals (China) Co. celebrated the full operation of its Asia Innovation Center (AIC) with an opening ceremony held at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. Serving as a key hub within Invista’s global research and development network and the company’s first R&D center for nylon 6,6 application development in Asia, the AIC is positioned to broaden the commercial potential in engineering polymers and providing innovative solutions for its customers in Asia. With the pursuit of safer and more energy-saving applications in downstream fields, notably automobiles, manufacturers are seeking advanced nylon 6,6 solutions to improve application performance at reduced costs, Invista said....
An Alternative to Magento: A New Way to Grow Headless eCommerce Business

The headless eCommerce trend has been gaining a lot of attention lately. Open source eCommerce storefronts are slowly becoming the industry standard due to their many benefits. The headless architecture allows retailers to build online stores using independent front-ends on top of eCommerce backends like Saleor. This digitally transformative design delivers faster store performance, higher conversion rates, and better search engine ranking.
Indian 5G services start their roll-out, are available via Airtel thus far

Smartphone OEMs have been selling devices with 5G capabilities in India for years, regardless of whether the networks in question have been implemented or not. However, that is no longer the case, as the country's administration has officially declared the necessary infrastructure open. This announcement has been made at the...
Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
How to Upload Images in Node.js Using Multer

There are three main ways of handling file uploads in Node.js: saving the images directly to your server, saving the image’s binary data or base64 string data to your database, and using Amazon Web Service (AWS) S3 buckets to save and manage your images. Here you will learn how...
Google to Shut Down Stadia

Google has announced it is shutting down its cloud gaming service Stadia, just three years after its launch. The service was touted as a “Netflix for games” and allowed gamers to stream games online without owning expensive hardware like consoles. But after suffering from “a lack of traction” with gamers, the service will come to and end in January next year.
Chaos: a powerful malware infecting multiple systems and architectures

TL;DR: A powerful malware capable of infecting multiple systems and CPU architectures is making strides in Europe and elsewhere. The Chaos menace spreads through Windows and Linux, and is designed to execute remotely-issued commands by cyber-criminals. Chaos is a novel malware written in the Go programming language with pretty unique...
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO

Intel previously said that it's using some of the funds it earns from the IPO to build new chip factories. The home security hogging all the awards. Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
Verizon, Qualcomm & Razer to Introduce 'World’s First' 5G Gaming Handheld

Verizon executives took the stage at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas to deliver the opening keynote and revealed new partners, products and offers coming to customers on the Network America relies on. Krista Bourne, chief operating officer, Verizon Consumer Group, and Erin McPherson, chief content officer, Verizon, revealed new offerings...
High-severity Microsoft Exchange 0-day under attack threatens 220,000 servers

Microsoft late Thursday confirmed the existence of two critical vulnerabilities in its Exchange application that have already compromised multiple servers and pose a serious risk to an estimated 220,000 more around the world. The currently unpatched security flaws have been under active exploit since early August, when Vietnam-based security firm...
Microsoft will kill SwiftKey for iOS next week

After less than a decade since its release for iOS, which took place in September 2014, the Microsoft-owned virtual keyboard app SwiftKey (originally developed by TouchType) will be removed from the Apple App Store on October 5. This move comes after over a year without updates, but there is no official reason yet.
Exclusive-India's Reliance Jio to Launch 4G Enabled Low-Cost Laptop at $184

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Reliance Jio will launch a budget laptop priced at $184 (15,000 Indian rupees) with an embedded 4G sim card, aiming to replicate the success of its low-cost JioPhone in India's highly price-sensitive market, two sources told Reuters. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has partnered with global giants...
COMPUTERS

