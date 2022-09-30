Read full article on original website
New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School
Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead from the storm: 71 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba since Ian made landfall on the Caribbean island on Sept. 27, and in Florida a day later. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days amid ongoing search and rescue efforts in Florida, and could continue to increase as more searches take place in the hardest-hit areas. Florida officials said that as of Monday more than 1,900 people have been rescued statewide. But for many Florida residents, power restoration has become job one.
