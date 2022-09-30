ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Syracuse.com

CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again

West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
WEST MONROE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Remsen Youth Facing Stolen Property and Weapons Charges

TOWN OF REMSEN-A 17 year old Remsen teen was arrested on guns and weapons charges Friday following an investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the City of Utica on September 12. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged the teen, whose name was not released, with one count each of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree-Firearm/Weapon: both Class A misdemeanors. The youth was released with appearance tickets and will answer the charges in the City of Utica Court.
REMSEN, NY
Big Frog 104

Monk Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Owen D. Young School Employee in Herkimer County

A Herkimer County man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly frightening a woman and interfering with her ability to do her job. Troopers spoke with the alleged victim who works at the Owen D. Young School in Van Hornesville, New York. The female victim, police say, had an order of protection against the man, identified as 60-year-old Martin P. Monk of Stark, New York.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County woman faced with drugs charges in meth case let go under New York's Bail Reform

MADISON AND LEWIS COUNTIES- A North Country woman accused of drug charges from a meth investigation was let go last Friday, due to New York’s Bail Reform Laws. Naomi S. Beadore, 32, of Lowville, NY was arrested on September 10 via a sealed indictment arrest warrant from Lewis County Court. She was stopped by the State Police that morning in Madison County, where Troopers learned Beadore was wanted by Lewis County Drug Task Force and Rome City Police.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Man arrested in connection to 5 thefts at Watertown Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made in connection to recent thefts at the Watertown Walmart. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey P. Jewett of Brownville on September 26. Jewett was accused of allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located on State Route 3...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
ROME, NY
WWLP

Former Remington Arms employee pleads guilty to embezzling over $38K

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –  On Thursday, September 29th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a former Remington Arms employee pled guilty to embezzling assets from the labor union he was representing for almost four years. On Wednesday, September 28th, 38-year-old Jay Garnsey of Richfield Springs admitted that between […]
ILION, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

For Sale: Your Very Own Restaurant

After surviving the pandemic many aging restaurant owners are retiring, leading to a glut of establishments for sale. Stephanie Goodsell worked at the same Pulaski diner for years before purchasing the business in 2016 and changing the name to Steph’s Place. After decades in the food service industry as...
PULASKI, NY
WKTV

Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota

Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local man faced with charges after domestic dispute with wife in presence of children

LEE- A local man is faced with accusations in the wake of a domestic dispute late Tuesday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. Jerry A. Lohr, 37, of Lee Center, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with three violations of harassment in the second-degree.
LEE CENTER, NY
wwnytv.com

3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
WATERTOWN, NY
WRGB

Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
ALBANY, NY

