Our Land Rover Defender lost its cool on a French holiday. Remember Speed? This isn’t a reflection on the diesel Defender’s performance, but the film: Keanu Reeves on a bus that would blow up if it dropped below 50mph. Bear that in mind. So, we’re off to France on holidays, and I’m definitely going to take the Defender. Definitely. There’s a reason we specced it like a pack horse, and that’s for occasions like this, when the poxy boot just ain’t going to stack up. So the spare has migrated to the roof (where it’s joined by a pair of paddleboards), and that’s made room for a Thule BackSpace XT towbar box. Everything fits.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO