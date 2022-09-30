Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
Violet Grohl opens up Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with haunting version of Hallelujah
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is underway at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles
Members of Tool, Motley Crue, Soundgarden & More Added to Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Earlier this month (Sept. 3), Foo Fighters – and their many musical guests – blew everyone away with the first of two tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Naturally, fans have been clamoring to learn more about who’ll be playing at the second show, and luckily, the band has just revealed a few more enticing names.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More names added to the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The second concert dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place on Tuesday - and more artists have been added to the bill
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Watch Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Sebastian Bach team up for riotous Black Sabbath covers at Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show
This is one hell of a supergroup - and they dusted off a rare track that Sabbath themselves last played in the 90s!
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Watch Taylor Momsen unite with Soundgarden, Foo Fighters, Nirvana members to play Soundgarden classics at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen did a fantastic job singing The Day I Tried To Live and Black Hole Sun
Watch pro-shot footage of Foo Fighters playing Walk with Blink-182's Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Two rock heavyweights united to play this cut from 2011 Foos album Wasting Light
Dave Grohl’s Favorite Led Zeppelin Album Shaped How He Plays Drums
Dave Grohl's favorite Led Zeppelin album includes a powerhouse John Bonham performance that molded his drumming approach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Someone's suggested the things Ozzy might be shouting instead of 'All aboard!' at the start of Crazy Train and it's getting silly
Olive oil? Horny bug?! We're never gonna hear Crazy Train in the same way again
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Music Catalogs for $300 Million
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford have agreed to sell their publishing copyrights and “a mix of recorded music-income streams” to Concord Music Group for a deal reportedly valued at more than $300 million. The deal includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well...
Why Iron Maiden Just Changed the ‘Number of the Beast’ Track List
Iron Maiden have announced a vinyl reissue of The Number of the Beast in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. However, there will be one change to the classic LP’s track list. "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot...
Judas Priest Has 40th Anniversary of ‘Screaming for Vengeance’ on Mind for Fall Tour
We are just days away from Judas Priest kicking off the latest leg of their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour on October 13 and it appears they have another big anniversary in mind when it comes to picking out the setlist. Guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke to KLPX-FM recently, sharing that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feast Your Eyes on the Signature Ozzy Burger at a Metal-Themed Restaurant
A signature Ozzy Osbourne hamburger cooked up by Grim 'Em All, the rockin' Southern California metal-themed burger joint, is coming soon. It's to commemorate the release of Patient Number 9, Osbourne's latest solo album. The album emerged earlier this month. To introduce the burger, a 25-foot inflatable Ozzy that's traveled...
Slipknot return to the apex on experimental maelstrom The End, So Far
Iowa’s masked machine Slipknot get freaky on album seven The End, So Far
Comments / 0