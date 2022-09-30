ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
