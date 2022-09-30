ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE

Moore Bradley Myers Managing Partner, Chris Spradley, Named 2022 Leadership in Law Honoree

Moore Bradley Myers (MBM) Managing Partner, Chris Spradley, has been recognized as a Leadership in Law Honoree by SC Lawyers Weekly. Spradley earned this nomination through his dedication to the legal community, specifically through his involvement with leadership organizations, commitment to exceeding community service, leading the Saluda office, and serving as the attorney for Saluda County and other local governments. Spradley has practiced law for more than 20 years in several areas, including criminal defense, family law, personal injury, and local government.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

MBM Partner, Stanley Myers, Named as Fellow in American College of Trial Lawyers

Mr. Myers practices personal injury, workers’ compensation, criminal defense, and military law. Stanley L. Myers was named a Young Lawyer of the Year by the American Board of Trial Advocates and was selected by his peers as a Super Lawyer. He is a member of the South Carolina Bar, South Carolina Association for Justice, and the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Nominees for Richland County High School Player of the Year–Football Have Been Selected

Columbia, S.C. —The Richland County Recreation Commission is excited to announce the nominees for the 2022 Richland County High School Player of the Year--Football Award. This prestigious award is presented annually to the top varsity high school senior football player in Richland County who demonstrates great character, sharp intellect, community involvement, as well as academic and athletic excellence. The selected winner of the award will receive a $2,000 scholarship, or a college education bundle, for his hard work and dedication on and off the field. The winner is selected by a panel of voters from local Columbia Media Outlets and the 17 head football coaches from each high school in Richland County.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Cayce Police Department Announces Night Out Against Crime

The Cayce Police Department is gearing up for their Night Out Against Crime event, taking place October 4th from 6-8 PM at the Cayce Police Department, located at 2 Lavern Jumper Rd. in Cayce. The event is free and open to the public. Children will get the chance to learn...
CAYCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy