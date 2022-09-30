Columbia, S.C. —The Richland County Recreation Commission is excited to announce the nominees for the 2022 Richland County High School Player of the Year--Football Award. This prestigious award is presented annually to the top varsity high school senior football player in Richland County who demonstrates great character, sharp intellect, community involvement, as well as academic and athletic excellence. The selected winner of the award will receive a $2,000 scholarship, or a college education bundle, for his hard work and dedication on and off the field. The winner is selected by a panel of voters from local Columbia Media Outlets and the 17 head football coaches from each high school in Richland County.

