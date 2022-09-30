Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
columbiabusinessreport.com
American SpiralWeld opens part of $40M expansion in Richland County
American SpiralWeld Pipe Company in Columbia recently opened a new pipe-coating facility at its location at 2061 American Italian Way off Shop Road. Production at the new facility started about three weeks ago but an official ribbon cutting for the expansion was held Sept. 29, with Gov. Henry McMaster, Richland County Council Chair Overture Walker and other community officials in attendance.
Officials say an additional 100K SC homes now have access to broadband
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman James Clyburn touted the state's progress in expanding broadband access.
South Carolina residents now receiving up to $800 per person
hand holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you have filed taxes in South Carolina, here's some great news as prices continue to rise: you likely have some money coming your way.
Government Technology
Feds Approve South Carolina’s $25M EV Charging Plan
(TNS) — The approval of a new state plan to add electric vehicle charging stations could add to more than a dozen already in York County. Federal approval of South Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan announced recently puts more than $25 million for new stations statewide in the next two years. The announcement is part of $1.5 billion to build chargers across 75,000 miles of highway nationwide.
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Boyd Foundation making its mark: 'They own the growth of the region.'
COLUMBIA — With more than $6.5 million to dole out annually, Columbia’s Boyd Foundation has grown into a notable force of charitable giving in the Capital City. The foundation has won influence through generous donations to projects that have increased Columbians enjoyment of the city's natural resources, opening up outdoor-centric recreation and gathering spaces around the community, as well as giving city leaders a financial edge to push long-held wish-list items to completion.
columbiametro.com
Getting Down to Business: Synovus Bank
Definitely the people. I’m blessed to work with an incredible team that loves helping our customers reach their financial goals. Our culture is also extremely important to us. We enjoy each other’s company and that helps to build a first-class workplace. What is your business’s biggest challenge?
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
WLTX.com
Stuff-A-Bus registration has begun for this year's holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — October may seem a bit early to be planning for Christmas, but the holiday season is only weeks away. This year, News19 again partners with the Salvation Army to provide for families who might still be struggling. For those who need assistance providing gifts for their...
WIS-TV
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
Tax rebates 2022: There's time to claim one-time check worth at least $700 in South Carolina
South Carolina residents have just over two weeks left to file their state individual income tax returns for 2020, making them eligible to receive rebates totaling up to $700 by the end of the year.
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
manninglive.com
McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor
McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
Soda City Biz WIRE
MBM Partner, Stanley Myers, Named as Fellow in American College of Trial Lawyers
Mr. Myers practices personal injury, workers’ compensation, criminal defense, and military law. Stanley L. Myers was named a Young Lawyer of the Year by the American Board of Trial Advocates and was selected by his peers as a Super Lawyer. He is a member of the South Carolina Bar, South Carolina Association for Justice, and the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
live5news.com
Biden approved federal assistant for SC in responds to Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.
WJCL
South Carolina suing government due to student loan debt relief
S.C. — The Biden administration is scaling back on how many student loans it will forgive, after several states sued, including South Carolina. Six states filed a lawsuit to block the plan. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government, but held by private lenders, will...
Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
Nominees for Richland County High School Player of the Year–Football Have Been Selected
Columbia, S.C. —The Richland County Recreation Commission is excited to announce the nominees for the 2022 Richland County High School Player of the Year--Football Award. This prestigious award is presented annually to the top varsity high school senior football player in Richland County who demonstrates great character, sharp intellect, community involvement, as well as academic and athletic excellence. The selected winner of the award will receive a $2,000 scholarship, or a college education bundle, for his hard work and dedication on and off the field. The winner is selected by a panel of voters from local Columbia Media Outlets and the 17 head football coaches from each high school in Richland County.
experiencecolumbiasc.com
Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC
Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
