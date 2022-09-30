ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: McConnell silent on Trump racist comments as Rick Scott condemned for reaction to insult

Republicans are once again rally behind Trump despite his controversial comments, this time after he seemed to make a death threat earlier this week against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.On Sunday, GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn the former president.“I can never respond to why anyone says what they said, but here’s they way I looked at it is, I think what the president is saying is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” he told CNN.Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, say the tone of violent...
POTUS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Will We Ever Get Our Heads on Straight?

Citing conditions such as prolonged isolation and loss from the pandemic, as well as other stressors like inflation and rising crime, a panel of medical experts last week made an unprecedented recommendation. They are calling on doctors to screen “all adult patients under 65 for anxiety.” Writes New York Times’ Emily Baumgaertner, the action is intended to “help prevent mental health disorders from going undetected and untreated for years or even decades.”
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy