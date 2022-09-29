Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Related
dupanthers.com
Panthers Sweep Cardinals to Avenge Earlier Season Loss
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Fifteen days prior to Saturday, Saginaw Valley State swept Davenport in Grand Rapids for the Panthers' 2022 home opener. Fast forward to the first day of October when DU returned the favor to win its sixth match in a row, improve to 10 games over .500 overall (14-4) and five games above the water mark in GLIAC play (7-2). Next up, Davenport will host Parkside on Friday at 7 p.m.
dupanthers.com
DU rallies down 17 in GLIAC-opening win over Michigan Tech
CALEDONIA, Mich. - The football squad on Saturday proved it's not how you start, but how you finish in a 52-38 win over visiting Michigan Tech in GLIAC action. The Panthers playing in their third straight home game found themselves in a hole down 17-0 after 13-plus minutes after the Huskies scored on their opening drive moving 75 yards in 11 plays. Will Ark took it himself at quarterback for a one-yard plunge at the 8:27 mark for a 7-0 lead. The Panthers muffed the ensuing kickoff and Tech took over at the DU 30-yard line. Two plays later, it was Darius Willis catching a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ark for a 14-0 lead. Davenport was intercepted on their first possession of the game and the Huskies again had a short field at the DU 35-yard line. The Panther defense held to a 31-yard field goal by Drew Wyble with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
dupanthers.com
Deveau nets winner in 2-1 triumph at Purdue Northwest
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Davenport men's soccer team has picked up three straight wins and improved to 4-5-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the GLIAC after Saturday's 2-1 win at Purdue Northwest. The Panthers were looking up at the Pride in the conference standings as Purdue Northwest falls to 4-4-2 overall and 4-2 in the GLIAC with the loss. It was a big win for the club as they position themselves inside the conference heading into the final month of the regular season. The team has won played everyone once in the round-robin format of the league schedule.
dupanthers.com
DU Swimming & Diving Opens Season at Bethel Quad Meet
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Davenport University men's and women's swimming and diving programs opened their 2022-23 campaigns on Saturday at Bethel's Quad Meet in the Elkhart Aquatic Center. Both the men and women went 3-0 against the likes of Bethel, Aquinas and Olivet Nazarene whileRichard Polasek (pictured) earned an NCAA "B" cut and school record in the 100 breast with a time of 54.90.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dupanthers.com
Dorn and Melling Lead Davenport at Second Annual Red October
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - The Davenport University men's and women's cross country teams were in action for a second time this season on Saturday morning at Saginaw Valley State's second annual Red October. The women were paced byErin Dorn in second thanks to a school record 6K time of 23:14.7 while the men were fronted by Garrett Melling in first with an 8K mark of 26:02.2.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: Predicting outcome for rest of the Spartans' season
With a 3rd straight loss, Michigan State looks lost, confused and out-of-sync in all phases of the game. And forget the game, let’s mention the coaching — something that’s clearly not getting the job done, and it’s especially evident after Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Maryland in College Park.
mycitymag.com
38th Annual Whaley Golf Classic
On a gorgeous, nearly fall day, 44 teams enjoyed a round of golf, multiple games and activities. Once again, the Greater Flint business community provided generous support of the annual event, with additional funds raised through a silent auction that was open to the public for bidding. Founded in 1926, Whaley Children’s Center is an independent, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides residential care services to children ages 5-17 years old who have suffered chronic and profound abuse and neglect.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
WNEM
Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School
The Saginaw Spirit joined us in the studio on the News at 4pm to discuss the team's opening weekend celebrations kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at the Dow Event Center. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pet of the Day: Meet Garth. Updated: 15...
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Marching through Sanford at the Meridian Homecoming Parade
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Meridian students and area residents take part in the Meridian Homecoming Parade on Sept. 30, 2022 in Sanford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
Whitmer vows to work to change law around Count Day after student count falls on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR, MI - A joint message from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift vows that the governor will work with the Michigan Legislature to change the law around Count Day, after this year’s student count fell on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 — and it's time to celebrate
If you love pierogi, it’s time to grab a half-dozen or more and honor the much-loved Polish dumplings. National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 and an area pierogi shop is marking the occasion. In honor of pierogi's own special day, the Pietrzyk Pierogi shop at Detroit’s Eastern Market will offer a special on its numerous varieties. On Saturday, at Pietrzyk Pierogi you can buy eight pierogi for $8. Cooked pierogi normally are $9 for four. ...
Comments / 0