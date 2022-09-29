ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

dupanthers.com

Panthers Sweep Cardinals to Avenge Earlier Season Loss

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Fifteen days prior to Saturday, Saginaw Valley State swept Davenport in Grand Rapids for the Panthers' 2022 home opener. Fast forward to the first day of October when DU returned the favor to win its sixth match in a row, improve to 10 games over .500 overall (14-4) and five games above the water mark in GLIAC play (7-2). Next up, Davenport will host Parkside on Friday at 7 p.m.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
dupanthers.com

DU rallies down 17 in GLIAC-opening win over Michigan Tech

CALEDONIA, Mich. - The football squad on Saturday proved it's not how you start, but how you finish in a 52-38 win over visiting Michigan Tech in GLIAC action. The Panthers playing in their third straight home game found themselves in a hole down 17-0 after 13-plus minutes after the Huskies scored on their opening drive moving 75 yards in 11 plays. Will Ark took it himself at quarterback for a one-yard plunge at the 8:27 mark for a 7-0 lead. The Panthers muffed the ensuing kickoff and Tech took over at the DU 30-yard line. Two plays later, it was Darius Willis catching a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ark for a 14-0 lead. Davenport was intercepted on their first possession of the game and the Huskies again had a short field at the DU 35-yard line. The Panther defense held to a 31-yard field goal by Drew Wyble with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
dupanthers.com

Deveau nets winner in 2-1 triumph at Purdue Northwest

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Davenport men's soccer team has picked up three straight wins and improved to 4-5-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the GLIAC after Saturday's 2-1 win at Purdue Northwest. The Panthers were looking up at the Pride in the conference standings as Purdue Northwest falls to 4-4-2 overall and 4-2 in the GLIAC with the loss. It was a big win for the club as they position themselves inside the conference heading into the final month of the regular season. The team has won played everyone once in the round-robin format of the league schedule.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
dupanthers.com

DU Swimming & Diving Opens Season at Bethel Quad Meet

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Davenport University men's and women's swimming and diving programs opened their 2022-23 campaigns on Saturday at Bethel's Quad Meet in the Elkhart Aquatic Center. Both the men and women went 3-0 against the likes of Bethel, Aquinas and Olivet Nazarene whileRichard Polasek (pictured) earned an NCAA "B" cut and school record in the 100 breast with a time of 54.90.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
University Center, MI
Detroit, MI
Newberry, MI
Detroit, MI
Saginaw, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Wayne, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
University Center, MI
Saginaw, MI
Michigan Sports
dupanthers.com

Dorn and Melling Lead Davenport at Second Annual Red October

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - The Davenport University men's and women's cross country teams were in action for a second time this season on Saturday morning at Saginaw Valley State's second annual Red October. The women were paced byErin Dorn in second thanks to a school record 6K time of 23:14.7 while the men were fronted by Garrett Melling in first with an 8K mark of 26:02.2.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mycitymag.com

38th Annual Whaley Golf Classic

On a gorgeous, nearly fall day, 44 teams enjoyed a round of golf, multiple games and activities. Once again, the Greater Flint business community provided generous support of the annual event, with additional funds raised through a silent auction that was open to the public for bidding. Founded in 1926, Whaley Children’s Center is an independent, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides residential care services to children ages 5-17 years old who have suffered chronic and profound abuse and neglect.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School

The Saginaw Spirit joined us in the studio on the News at 4pm to discuss the team's opening weekend celebrations kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at the Dow Event Center. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pet of the Day: Meet Garth. Updated: 15...
SAGINAW, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
CHELSEA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 — and it's time to celebrate

If you love pierogi, it’s time to grab a half-dozen or more and honor the much-loved Polish dumplings. National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 and an area pierogi shop is marking the occasion. In honor of pierogi's own special day, the Pietrzyk Pierogi shop at Detroit’s Eastern Market will offer a special on its numerous varieties. On Saturday, at Pietrzyk Pierogi you can buy eight pierogi for $8. Cooked pierogi normally are $9 for four. ...
DETROIT, MI

