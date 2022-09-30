University of Denver students are willing to stand through all kinds of weather for tickets to see their hockey team play. A limited number of student tickets for the 2022-23 national champions will become available Saturday. Students must be in line for a chance to get access to every home game this season - the golden ticket. Students could start getting in line Friday at noon on the north side of the Ritchie Center. They were encouraged to bring sleeping bags, blankets, camping chairs and other essentials for their campout. Dozens of tents lined the sidewalk outside, filled with hopeful...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO