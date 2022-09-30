Read full article on original website
Related
Muhlenberg Weekly
Swim into the semester
The intramural swim team has made its return to Muhlenberg after a long hiatus spearheaded by two students, Noah Rones `26 and Elizabeth Abrams `26. There has not been a swim club or intramural team since 2016. “Over the summer, Noah and I connected over our shared interest in forming...
DU hockey fans weather rain to see ice
University of Denver students are willing to stand through all kinds of weather for tickets to see their hockey team play. A limited number of student tickets for the 2022-23 national champions will become available Saturday. Students must be in line for a chance to get access to every home game this season - the golden ticket. Students could start getting in line Friday at noon on the north side of the Ritchie Center. They were encouraged to bring sleeping bags, blankets, camping chairs and other essentials for their campout. Dozens of tents lined the sidewalk outside, filled with hopeful...
Youth Basketball Registration
Youth basketball registration is just around the corner. Here is the information for local sports programs across the CSRA. See some information missing? Email us at info@csrakids.com. Last Update: October 2, 2022. Youth Basketball Registration. This list is for informational purposes only. Classes and activities are subject to change. Please...
Comments / 0