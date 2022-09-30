ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Daily Collegian

UMass falls short of upset, losing 20-13 against Eastern Michigan

The Massachusetts football team fell short of an upset win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday. The Eagles (3-2) fell behind 13 points halfway through the third quarter, only to respond with a 20-0 run of their own to steal the win on their home field. UMass (1-4) came up a...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass hockey preseason special issue 2022

The Massachusetts hockey team kicks off its regular season on Saturday, Oct. 8 against American International in Springfield, Mass. Find out everything you need to know about UMass hockey ahead of the 2022-23 season with the preseason special issue, brought to you by the Daily Collegian’s hockey beat. This...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

McCarthy: Five players primed for a breakout season for UMass hockey

The Massachusetts hockey team is facing more uncertainty ahead of its 2022-23 season than ever before. There isn’t a clear top goal-scorer or a clear starting goaltender, and those questions won’t be answered until partway through the season. However, with all the uncertainty comes room for stars to...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass concedes a last-minute equalizer in 2-2 draw at Fordham

It looked like a road win was all but secured for the Massachusetts men’s soccer team on a rainy Saturday night against Fordham, but the Minutemen let the three points slip away after a last-minute goal by the Rams. The match had everything. Early and late goals, absolute screamers...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Big E nears record-breaking crowd numbers on final day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is coming to a close Sunday night, and this year’s attendance could hit record-setting highs. Sunday marks the final day of the 17-day long fair, which saw big crowds and even bigger excitement. Western Mass News spoke with many fairgoers who...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Britain Herald

Stanley Golf Course in New Britain to undergo $300K renovation

NEW BRITAIN – The driving range at Stanley Golf Course is set to benefit from a $300,000 renovation, beginning soon. The city-owned course at 245 Hartford Rd. has announced plans to build a new range facility with 20 covered bays, 12 of which will be enclosed on three sides for year-round use.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
businesswest.com

Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
WILBRAHAM, MA

