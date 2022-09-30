Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Related
Daily Collegian
UMass falls short of upset, losing 20-13 against Eastern Michigan
The Massachusetts football team fell short of an upset win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday. The Eagles (3-2) fell behind 13 points halfway through the third quarter, only to respond with a 20-0 run of their own to steal the win on their home field. UMass (1-4) came up a...
Daily Collegian
Gregoire: Takeaways from UMass’ exhibition game against Sacred Heart
An exhibition game that ended in a 3-2 loss with the additions of overtime and a shootout showed a lot about what the Massachusetts hockey team must improve on heading into the start of the regular season on Oct. 8. Keep in mind, when UMass head coach Greg Carvel set...
Daily Collegian
UMass hockey preseason special issue 2022
The Massachusetts hockey team kicks off its regular season on Saturday, Oct. 8 against American International in Springfield, Mass. Find out everything you need to know about UMass hockey ahead of the 2022-23 season with the preseason special issue, brought to you by the Daily Collegian’s hockey beat. This...
Daily Collegian
McCarthy: Five players primed for a breakout season for UMass hockey
The Massachusetts hockey team is facing more uncertainty ahead of its 2022-23 season than ever before. There isn’t a clear top goal-scorer or a clear starting goaltender, and those questions won’t be answered until partway through the season. However, with all the uncertainty comes room for stars to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Collegian
UMass concedes a last-minute equalizer in 2-2 draw at Fordham
It looked like a road win was all but secured for the Massachusetts men’s soccer team on a rainy Saturday night against Fordham, but the Minutemen let the three points slip away after a last-minute goal by the Rams. The match had everything. Early and late goals, absolute screamers...
Daily Collegian
Hockey preseason podcast (part five): Expectations for UMass in Hockey East and nationally
On this episode of the hockey preseason podcast, Colin McCarthy, Kayla Gregoire and Sophie Weller broke down their expectations for the Massachusetts hockey team this season. They went over how well the Minutemen can do in Hockey East as well as where they stand nationally. UMass is ranked No. 10...
Daily Collegian
Evan Fournier continues breakout season with strong performance against Fordham
Evan Fournier continued his breakout season on Saturday as the Massachusetts men’s soccer team tied 2-2 with Fordham (3-1-6, 1-0-2). Fournier finished with one goal and one assist in the game, his second game this year with at least one goal. Fournier and UMass (5-0-5, 0-0-3 Atlantic 10) started...
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Big E’s record-breaking 2022 season comes to a close Sunday
The curtain comes down later Sunday night on the well-attended 17 day, 2022 Big E season. But, to most fairgoers there's something quite special about attending on this final day at the fair.
westernmassnews.com
Big E nears record-breaking crowd numbers on final day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is coming to a close Sunday night, and this year’s attendance could hit record-setting highs. Sunday marks the final day of the 17-day long fair, which saw big crowds and even bigger excitement. Western Mass News spoke with many fairgoers who...
Springfield Public Schools teachers Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos named finalist, semifinalist for Massachusetts Teacher of the Year
Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos are among the best of the best when it comes to teachers in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award this year went to English language arts teacher Danielle Charbonneau at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Kim landed among the top three finalists...
New Britain Herald
Stanley Golf Course in New Britain to undergo $300K renovation
NEW BRITAIN – The driving range at Stanley Golf Course is set to benefit from a $300,000 renovation, beginning soon. The city-owned course at 245 Hartford Rd. has announced plans to build a new range facility with 20 covered bays, 12 of which will be enclosed on three sides for year-round use.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iona’s Kitchen opens second location in South Hadley
A new restaurant in South Hadley held its grand opening for its second location last weekend.
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
businesswest.com
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham
As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
Construction of 1-million-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing space kicks off in Sutton
SUTTON — Construction started Monday off Providence and Boston roads, where a local packaging company plans to open a 1-million-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing space. UN1F1ED² Global Packaging, an international packaging company headquartered in Sutton, plans to erect two buildings on a 448-acre lot. ...
Power planning: Westfield, Holyoke, other municipal utilities prepare for long, expensive and uncertain winter ahead
WESTFIELD — One morning last week Westfield Gas & Electric bought 30,000 dekatherms of natural gas for its customers to use in the cold of January and February,. The price was $5 a dekatherm, said Thomas P. Flaherty, the municipal utility’s general manager. Minutes after the purchase, news...
Manufacturing company gears up for future growth in Westfield
WESTFIELD — With a new name, a new logo, a new focus, and a new location in Westfield, Boulevard Machine hosted an open house last month at its new, modern facility on Lockhouse Road. The precision machine company moved its headquarters and manufacturing facility from Page Boulevard in Springfield...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 2, 2022 edition
Cindy M. Murszewski, Cindy M. Bock and Garth R. Murszewski to Maria I. Diaz, 13 Holland Drive, $390,000. Daniel J. Hersey, Kathleen H. Harper, Michael E. Hersey, Thomas R. Hersey and Maureen T. Walachy to Jose Luis Alamo, 18 Pleasant Drive, $318,000.
Comments / 0