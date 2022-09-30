Structure Fire: 2400 Block of Buffalo Gap Rd

On Thursday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 00:40am, crews with the Abilene Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road in reference to a residential structure fire. Upon arrival of the first arriving units, heavy smoke and flames were noticed coming from a second story apartment. A working fire was declared and a quick attack was made on the fire. The fire was contained to the apartment of origin and did not extend to or damage any other apartments. The utilities in two apartments were discontinued as a precaution resulting in the displacement of five individuals. The American Red Cross was notified and their assistance was requested. There were multiple families present at the time of the incident. All parties were able to exit safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental in nature. The estimated amount of damage is $5,000.