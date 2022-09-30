ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Structure Fire: 2400 Block of Buffalo Gap Rd

Abilene, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkW2Z_0iGiqbFI00

On Thursday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 00:40am, crews with the Abilene Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road in reference to a residential structure fire. Upon arrival of the first arriving units, heavy smoke and flames were noticed coming from a second story apartment. A working fire was declared and a quick attack was made on the fire. The fire was contained to the apartment of origin and did not extend to or damage any other apartments. The utilities in two apartments were discontinued as a precaution resulting in the displacement of five individuals. The American Red Cross was notified and their assistance was requested. There were multiple families present at the time of the incident. All parties were able to exit safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental in nature. The estimated amount of damage is $5,000.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

TxDOT closes turnaround on South Clack Street for turf installation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The turnaround from South Clack Street to South Danville Drive will be temporarily closed on Monday, October 3. Contractors will install grass sod, also know as turf, as part of the two-and-a-half-year road construction plan to improve safety on Abilene roads. During the installation, driver will need to use a different […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
RISING STAR, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETOUR: Chemical Tanker Crashes Spilling Toxic Contents Near Rising Star

EASTLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Friday morning on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star in Eastland County.  The commercial vehicle was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The 18-wheeler was traveling west when the driver lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical onto the roadway. The driver of the commercial vehicle…
RISING STAR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#The American Red Cross
BigCountryHomepage

Bomb Squad checks suspicious package at Abilene Goodwill

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bomb squad checked a suspicious package donated to Abilene Goodwill around 2 p.m. Saturday. The Goodwill off of Pine Street in Abilene received a “suspicious device” with wire wrapped around and a cylinder on the box, according to an Abilene Police Officer. The employee who found this package called the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home.  When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday

WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday.   According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.   According to the DPS investigation, the F-150 was northbound 4.5 miles south of Winters on US-83 while the 18-wheeler and the Malibu were heading south around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the same location.   The Ford pickup was driven by 74-year-old Roland Presley of Winters.  His…
WINTERS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver

BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger.   At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer.  …
BALLINGER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for trick-or-treating, yelling profanities early Thursday morning

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED PROPERTY – Theft of PropertyA victim reported an unknown suspect took items from […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Drunk woman arrested after calling Abilene police to report body in trash can

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1800 block of Portland AvenueA victim reported an unknown suspect threatened to shoot him. […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Kamyn Hale Crowned 2022 Miss Coleman County

The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held this evening at the Coleman County Courthouse. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. Congratulations to all, as they were a beautiful group of young ladies who made their family and friends proud! The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. (More pictures will be published at a later time in a separate photo album.)
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Driver Crosses Median & Crashes Head on into 2 Harleys Near Coleman

COLEMAN – Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday night that two men were killed in a head-on crash near Coleman on motorcycles. As previously reported, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS worked a crash that killed two motorcyclists. For the original story see: Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman New information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identities of the two killed as 40-year-old John Roger Ortiz of Lake Charles, LA, and 42-year-old Rogelio Espinoza, of San Antonio. The DPS stated in the…
COLEMAN, TX
KLST/KSAN

CHECK IT OUT: Mom makes Texas-sized mum for Snyder ISD homecoming

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mom made a Texas-sized mum to celebrate homecoming at Snyder ISD. Brandi Ubando hand-crafted the 12-foot-tall creation with the help of her niece Kylie to honor Snyder’s student athletes. Her daughter, Sydney, is a senior and Capitan of the cheer squad, so it’s only natural that Brandi would help decorate […]
SNYDER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy