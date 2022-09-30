ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
City
Miami, FL
State
Virginia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
WYFF4.com

Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through

GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
GREENVILLE, SC
US News and World Report

Police: Man Died Jumping From Mississippi Bridge Amid Chase

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. told The Sun Herald. He identified the man as 50-year-old James Thomas Edwards of Morgan City, Louisiana.
PASCAGOULA, MS
US News and World Report

Three Members of NW Indiana Family Killed in Head-On Crash.

INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said. Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said.
INDIANOLA, IL
#National Hurricane Center#Heavy Rain#Gulf Coast#Commercial Fishing#Hurricane Ian#Frida
WSET

Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
VIRGINIA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Rediscovering some of South Carolina's signature foods and the stories behind them

In their new book, Taste the State: South Carolina's Signature Foods, Recipes, and Their Stories (2021, USC Press), authors Kevin Mitchell and David S. Shields present the cultural histories of native ingredients and showcase the evolution of the dishes and the variety of preparations that have emerged. They talk with Walter Edgar about true Carolina cooking in all of its cultural depth, historical vividness, and sumptuous splendor—from the plain home cooking of sweet potato pone to Lady Baltimore cake worthy of a Charleston society banquet.
RECIPES
Weather
Weather
Cuba
Cuba
Environment
Environment
WBTW News13

Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
ENVIRONMENT
floridapolitics.com

FEMA county disaster declarations now span the state

Now residents in 17 counties can apply for federal aid to cover Hurricane Ian losses. A new round of disaster declarations Saturday makes it official: Hurricane Ian’s ravages span the state, from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Ocean. Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties were added to...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

2 Hurt When Helicopter Crashes in Yard of California Home

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger, authorities said. The helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday, said police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.
FRESNO, CA
WBAL Radio

Police searching for ATM theft suspects with Virginia plates

Baltimore City police are asking for help to identify the suspects, and their car, after they reportedly stole an ATM from a carryout spot in East Baltimore. Police said the men walked into the carryout around 4 p.m. on Friday, picked up the machine, put it in their Dodge Caravan and took off.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

Body of 2-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Northern Indiana Creek

MONON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 2-year-old boy has been recovered from a northern Indiana creek, the state Department of Natural Resources says. White County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Friday about an unresponsive child who was pulled from Big Monon Creek in the White County town of Monon, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, the department said.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
firefighternation.com

Three Garden City (SC) Homes Burn at Height of Hurricane Ian

Three houses in Garden City’s Inlet Harbor Community on the Pointe were damaged when fire broke out Friday as Hurricane Ian hammered the community. Firefighters had difficulty reaching the homes on South Waccamaw Drive due to washouts and high water, Murrells Inlet Garden City Professional Fire Fighters Association reported..
GARDEN CITY, SC

