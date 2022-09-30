Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian's death toll updated, dangers persist
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places.
WATCH: Section of Myrtle Beach Pier Gets Washed Away in Ian’s Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian made a third landfall in South Carolina on Friday (Sept. 30) after devastating parts of Florida and North Carolina. And it brought a storm surge strong enough to take out several Myrtle Beach Piers. When Ian hit the Palmetto State, it carried sustained winds of 85 mph. And...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
Valley native glad he evacuated from his South Carolina home before hurricane
As Hurricane Ian picked up strength out over the Atlantic Ocean after pounding Florida, people in South Carolina were forced to come to a decision, stick it out or evacuate?
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
WYFF4.com
Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
US News and World Report
WXII 12
From rising water to rainbows, photos capture the day Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina
Hurricane Ian slammed the South Carolina shore Friday, a much weaker storm than when it hit Florida, still bringing storm surge, flooding and downed trees from the coast to the Upstate. Here are some of the photos from the day.
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian hits the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here are some photos from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as Hurricane Ian bore down on the region on Thursday and Friday. Submit your photos and videos to news@wbtw.com. Count on News13 for updates.
floridapolitics.com
FEMA county disaster declarations now span the state
Now residents in 17 counties can apply for federal aid to cover Hurricane Ian losses. A new round of disaster declarations Saturday makes it official: Hurricane Ian’s ravages span the state, from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Ocean. Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties were added to...
US News and World Report
WBAL Radio
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
US News and World Report
firefighternation.com
Three Garden City (SC) Homes Burn at Height of Hurricane Ian
Three houses in Garden City’s Inlet Harbor Community on the Pointe were damaged when fire broke out Friday as Hurricane Ian hammered the community. Firefighters had difficulty reaching the homes on South Waccamaw Drive due to washouts and high water, Murrells Inlet Garden City Professional Fire Fighters Association reported..
