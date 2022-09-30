Read full article on original website
Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor
(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
Russian TV Protester Listed as Wanted Fugitive
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, has been put on Moscow's wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house arrest. Ovsyannikova, 44, was given two months' house arrest in August, and faces up to...
Japanese Foreign Minister Says Japan Has Ordered Russian Consul to Leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Killings of 5 Men in California Are Related, Police Say
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified “person of interest” in the killings, Stockton Police...
Indian Himalayas Avalanche Kills Two, Group of Trainee Mountaineers Missing
LUCKNOW (Reuters) -Two people have died and at least 19 are still missing in the Indian Himalayas after a group of trainee mountaineers was hit by an avalanche, officials said on Tuesday, as soldiers and rescuers scoured the area in the northern state of Uttarakhand. Authorities were alerted of an...
2 Hurt When Helicopter Crashes in Yard of California Home
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger, authorities said. The helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday, said police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.
Death Toll for Child Victims of Indonesia Soccer Stampede Reaches 32 - Official
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Fatalities among children following a soccer stampede in Indonesia at the weekend have climbed to 32, from an earlier count of 17, a government official said on Monday. The ages of the children range from 3 to 17, Nahar, an official at the women's empowerment and child...
Pegasus Spyware Attacks in Mexico Continued Under Lopez Obrador -Report
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Phones of at least three human rights investigators in Mexico were infected with Pegasus during the term of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador despite his goverment's assertions that it would stop using the controversial spyware, a report on Sunday found. Lopez Obrador, who took office in...
