ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Saint Joseph, MN
KARE 11

'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations

The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service
knsiradio.com

Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
MINNESOTA STATE
myalbertlea.com

New Grants Help Minnesota Service Stations Add More Ethanol Options

A new Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) grant is helping 44 Minnesota service stations offer customers more and greener options at the pump. The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program is awarding over $6.4 million to offset the cost of investing in upgraded retail petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment compatible with motor fuel containing higher blends of ethanol. Retail fuel locations receiving funds will be able to offer Unleaded 88/E15 — fuel containing a 15% blend of ethanol — and other higher blends.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota

You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz found out about suspicious activity in a child food aid program — now the subject of a massive federal law enforcement dragnet — around the time that local nonprofit Feeding Our Future sued the state Department of Education in November 2020, his office told the Reformer Friday.  Republicans have sought to […] The post When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Crockett won’t say she’ll accept election results

The Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state Kim Crockett wouldn’t say Sunday whether she would accept the results of the 2022 election and that too often incumbent DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon has been willing to trade making voting convenient for ensuring that results are accurate. Crockett’s...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy