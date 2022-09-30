Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Has Made 'Breakthroughs' in Kherson Region, Russian-Installed Official Says
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is,...
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Forces Burst Through Russian Lines in Major Advance in South
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the south of the country since the war began, bursting through the front and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening to encircle thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the gains, but Russian sources acknowledged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor
(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
US News and World Report
Russia Has Funds to Support Four Regions Being Annexed - Finance Minister
(Reuters) -Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament. Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine....
Russia-Ukraine news live: Zelensky says no Putin talks, as Moscow praises Musk tweets
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out the hope of any talks with Russia’s president Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Its Forces Destroy Seven Artillery Depots in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk. It said the guidance radar for a S-300 air defence missile system had also been destroyed near Nova Kaluha in the Kherson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Russian TV Protester Listed as Wanted Fugitive
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, has been put on Moscow's wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house arrest. Ovsyannikova, 44, was given two months' house arrest in August, and faces up to...
US News and World Report
Brazil Polling Firms Among Big Losers in First-Round Election
BRASILIA (Reuters) -The first round of Brazil's presidential election has come and gone with no final victor, but some big losers have emerged: opinion pollsters. Surveys in Brazil had leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva up anywhere from 7 to 17 percentage points over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in the weeks leading up to the election, with some suggesting he could reach the 50% threshold in Sunday's vote needed to avoid a runoff on Oct. 30.
US News and World Report
Japanese Foreign Minister Says Japan Has Ordered Russian Consul to Leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Zelenskyy Calls Out Elon Musk Over Suggestions For Ending Putin's War In Ukraine
Musk shared several polls with his Twitter followers on Monday, asking them to weigh in on his proposals for ending the war in Ukraine.
US News and World Report
UK COVID Inquiry Begins, Vowing to Expose Any Culpable Conduct
LONDON (Reuters) - A public inquiry into Britain's response to and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic got underway on Tuesday, with a promise it would get to the truth, and expose any wrongdoing or culpable conduct. Britain has recorded almost 20 million COVID infections and more than 166,000 deaths -...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Decree Rules Out Ukraine Talks With Putin as 'Impossible'
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "impossible", but leaving the door open to talks with Russia. The decree formalised comments made by Zelenskiy on Friday after the Russian president proclaimed four occupied...
North Korea sides with Russia in annexation of Ukraine
North Korea has sided with Russia in its attempts to illegally annex parts of Ukraine while blaming the U.S. for prolonging war.
US News and World Report
Putin Faces Unprecedented Criticism From Russian Leaders as Battlefield Losses Mount
Russian and Kremlin-backed leaders have escalated their unusual public acknowledgements of embarrassing battlefield losses in Ukraine while also beginning to turn negative attention on a previously forbidden target: the decision-making of President Vladimir Putin himself. [. READ:. Putin Vows ‘Anti-Colonial’ War on West ]. Despite the embattled president’s...
US News and World Report
Lawyers Overwhelmed by Requests to Help Russians Avoid Fighting in Ukraine
(Reuters) - Swamped by panic-stricken requests for help to avoid being drafted, Russian lawyers say they are working flat out to offer advice to those at risk of being sent to fight in Ukraine. Lawyers and civil society groups say they have been overwhelmed by demands for support since President...
US News and World Report
Russia Fines TikTok for 'LGBT Propaganda', Twitch Over Ukraine Content
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday fined TikTok for failing to delete content that violates Russian laws on 'LGBT propaganda' and streaming service Twitch for hosting a video interview with a Ukrainian political figure that Moscow said contained 'fake' information. Neither company immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment. Interfax...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Forces Liberated Arkhanhelske, Myrolyubivka in Kherson Region
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukraine's forces have liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region. Zelenskiy mentioned the two settlements when thanking in his nightly address specific units of Ukrainian forces for distinguishing themselves on the frontline. Reuters was not able...
US News and World Report
Cuban Protests After Hurricane Ian Fade but Anger Over Shortages Simmers
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba had restored power to most of Havana on Monday following Hurricane Ian, defusing tension in the capital after scattered protests last week, though anger still simmered on the streets as residents struggled to replace food and supplies squandered by blackouts. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to...
Comments / 0