The threat of head injuries is one of the costs of playing football in the eyes of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. "You're going to have head injuries," he said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Ben Baby of ESPN). "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO