Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Bleacher Report
Von Miller on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Let's Be Real, Man. He's Coming to the Bills'
After winning a Super Bowl together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Von Miller thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be his teammate again this season. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, Miller emphatically said Beckham is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "Let's be real man," Miller...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Bleacher Report
Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment
Optimism rules the day at the start of every NFL season. The player who struggled last year will surely turn it around, the aging veteran won't lose a step or wind up injured and that first-round rookie will solve many problems. Then reality sets in. With four games in the...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Says Concussions Are Part of NFL, Has Lost Memory of Some Games
The threat of head injuries is one of the costs of playing football in the eyes of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. "You're going to have head injuries," he said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Ben Baby of ESPN). "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5
We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 5
We're now less than a month from the NFL's November 1 trade deadline, and we should see the rumor mill start to spin soon. Injuries have left multiple teams in need of reinforcements. We've already seen players like Sterling Shepard (ACL) and Trey Lance (ankle) lost for the season. Week 4 brought more injuries, as the Denver Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a torn ACL and Randy Gregory to a knee injury.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Not Concerned with Criticism of Tua Tagovailoa Situation
The Miami Dolphins are still facing criticism for their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered an apparent head injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 and a concussion against Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. However, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel isn't letting people's opinions keep him up...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Won't Play vs. Broncos with Ankle Injury
The Indianapolis Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts ruled Taylor out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Taylor suffered the ankle injury during a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel said he was puzzled by Ramsey's approach against him in the...
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson in Top 5
Almost halfway through the college football regular season, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The top four remains the same as McShay's preseason list, featuring quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young in the top five. The big...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens
Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday. Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 <a href="https://t.co/nIfgkjvbQv">pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv</a>. Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract. Smith spent his entire career in Baltimore after being...
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Tom Brady Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has 'Got a Great Career Ahead of Him'
As Tom Brady's legendary career winds down, he got a front-row seat for Patrick Mahomes at the apex of his powers Sunday night. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns against an interception to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady's Buccaneers, earning plaudits from the future Hall of Famer in the process.
Bleacher Report
San Francisco 49ers' Recipe for Success in 2022 Is Simple: Deebo and D
The letter of the day in San Francisco is "D" for Deebo Samuel, DeMeco Ryans and dominant defense. All three will continue to serve as the guiding force behind whatever success the 49ers experience this season. The blueprint is simple yet effective. Ryans' résumé, in particular, received a significant boost...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Russell Wilson 'Super Confident' in Status for Week 5 amid Shoulder Injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a little banged up heading into Week 5, but he believes he'll be just fine for the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson, who was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough because of a shoulder injury, told reporters he's "super confident" that he'll...
Bleacher Report
Jackson State's Deion Sanders Thinks His Son Shedeur Is in 2022 Heisman Trophy Race
Jackson State football head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has already started a Heisman campaign for his son, JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and he continued that drive on Tuesday. Sanders told Langston Newsome of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger:. "I think we're in it. We did what...
Comments / 0