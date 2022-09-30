Read full article on original website
See fall’s best Messier objects
It’s been six months since astronomy clubs around the globe hosted events for the Messier marathon. The goal of this single-night observing challenge is to catch all 109 deep-sky objects in French comet-hunter Charles Messier’s famous catalog. Due to the way these celestial gems are positioned in the...
Astronomers unveil new method for finding white dwarf exoplanets
The solar system is surrounded by a colorful array of stellar neighbors. Within about 30 light-years of Earth, there are 74 main sequence stars, 284 red dwarf stars and 21 white dwarfs. These stars are attractive targets for exoplanet hunters because, being so close, they are relatively easy to study....
Postcards from around the solar system
In the last decades of the 15th century, Western Europe experienced a metaphorical Big Bang — a sudden explosion of geographical knowledge that was later dubbed the Age of Discovery. Improved sailing ships carried profit-minded crews into uncharted seas, revealing the full extent of Earth. In 1450, world maps...
Sky This Month: October 2022
Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are October’s major attractions. They offer stunning views at various times of night. In addition, Uranus and Mercury are occulted by the Moon, though both events are challenging observations. The month wraps up with a partial solar eclipse visible across Europe and the Middle East, while worldwide, the Orionid meteor shower occurs in good conditions.
James Webb and Hubble capture aftermath of DART slamming into asteroid
Zipping through space at some 14,000 mph (22,500 km/h), NASA’s DART spacecraft slammed into the surface of a small asteroid on Sept. 27, 2022. Despite the modest mass of the buggy-sized spacecraft, the collision ejected large plumes of material that caused the double-asteroid system to increase in brightness roughly threefold.
NASA revisits Europa with Juno spacecraft
NASA’s Juno spacecraft just made the closest flyby of Jupiter’s moon, Europa, in over two decades. Juno swept within 219 miles (352 kilometers) of the icy world on Thursday, Sept. 29. The pass was only a mile shy of the closest visit on record, set by NASA’s Galileo mission in 2000.
