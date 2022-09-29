ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

1420 WBSM

Boston’s WGBH Call Sign Makes a ‘Hill’ of a Lot of Sense

While perusing the internet, I learned a little something that the media geek in me never knew about until today: how Boston’s WGBH got its call letters. WGBH is the call sign for both the public radio and public television stations in Boston, so I always assumed it stood for “Greater Boston” something-or-other.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Wareham Owl Saved for the Second Time by the Same Person

One particular Wareham owl must have a guardian angel in Gavin Bartlett. Bartlett recently rescued the same great horned owl for the second time in about 16 months, saving him back on September 22 after he was sprayed by a skunk and suffered more injuries. “When they released him back...
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Water Main to Be Shut Down Overnight

FALL RIVER — Columbia Street residents and businesses are being urged to draw water to save for overnight use, after Fall River officials said a downtown water main will be shut down on Wednesday night. A release from the city on Wednesday morning noted that the shutdown will mainly...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Arrested for Unarmed Robberies

FALL RIVER — Police have arrested a Fall River man in connection to two unarmed robberies that took place this week. Police said 29-year-old Tyler Miranda-Dion has been arrested in connection with the robberies, which took place at a Walgreens on Sunday and a gas station on Tuesday. The...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident

FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
1420 WBSM

Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner

There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Rehoboth Men Indicted for Seekonk Murder

REHOBOTH — The son of a Seekonk man who was murdered last year has been arrested and indicted in connection to his father's killing, along with another man from Rehoboth. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph "JD" Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 years old and both from Rehoboth, with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

Plymouth Fights Dumping of Nuclear Waste into Cape Cod Bay

Folks in Plymouth turned out for a rally on Plymouth Town Hall Green on Monday night to protest the possibility that more than one million gallons of potentially radioactive wastewater from the former Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station could be dumped into Cape Cod Bay. Boston's WCVB TV Channel 5 reported...
PLYMOUTH, MA
