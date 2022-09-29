Read full article on original website
Related
Fall River Realtor Horrified to Find A Stolen Headstone at Foreclosed Property
Lauren Tansey of Dartmouth is a real estate agent for JT Realty in Fall River. Like any job, there are common scenarios that come with being a realtor. Dealing with foreclosures and selling homes are just to name a few. Finding a stolen gravestone? Not so much. On Thursday, Tansey...
Mattapoisett Boatyard Fire Heroes Get the Recognition They Deserve
In the days after this summer's horrific Mattapoisett Boatyard fire, stories of heroism began to leak out. One badly burned employee, Phil Macomber, talked about four of his coworkers risking their lives to save him. We now know who these men are. In a rare act of humility in 2022,...
Marion’s Mary Celeste Selling Off Fixtures After Permanently Closing
Marion’s Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library has permanently closed, and the award-winning restaurant is selling off various fixtures and other items in an “everything must go” sale on Wednesday, September 28. The sale is taking place at the restaurant from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Some...
Enjoy Classic Halloween Movies for Free in October at Star Drive-In in Taunton
Looking for something spooky to do? The Star Drive-In in Taunton is bringing back a special edition of “Movies Under the Stars” for the fall season. Watch all your favorite scary movies on the big screen for free, every Saturday in October starting Oct. 1. The Star Drive-In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston’s WGBH Call Sign Makes a ‘Hill’ of a Lot of Sense
While perusing the internet, I learned a little something that the media geek in me never knew about until today: how Boston’s WGBH got its call letters. WGBH is the call sign for both the public radio and public television stations in Boston, so I always assumed it stood for “Greater Boston” something-or-other.
Why Marion’s Tabor Academy Isn’t Spelled Like the Taber Family Name
Working as a writer and editor in this area of Massachusetts, one of the biggest spelling confusions that I’ve noticed has to do with the Taber family, one of the more prominent and long-standing surnames on the SouthCoast. The family name is spelled “Taber,” such as former New Bedford...
Wareham Owl Saved for the Second Time by the Same Person
One particular Wareham owl must have a guardian angel in Gavin Bartlett. Bartlett recently rescued the same great horned owl for the second time in about 16 months, saving him back on September 22 after he was sprayed by a skunk and suffered more injuries. “When they released him back...
14-Week-Old Puppy From Puerto Rico Looking for Love with Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
It's Wet Nose Wednesday! Let's talk animals. There is nothing like the unconditional love that an animal brings to a home, and when it comes to bringing an animal in, families have plenty of choices to start. Here's a friendly reminder that SouthCoast animal shelters are filled with hundreds of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall River Water Main to Be Shut Down Overnight
FALL RIVER — Columbia Street residents and businesses are being urged to draw water to save for overnight use, after Fall River officials said a downtown water main will be shut down on Wednesday night. A release from the city on Wednesday morning noted that the shutdown will mainly...
Fall River Man Arrested for Unarmed Robberies
FALL RIVER — Police have arrested a Fall River man in connection to two unarmed robberies that took place this week. Police said 29-year-old Tyler Miranda-Dion has been arrested in connection with the robberies, which took place at a Walgreens on Sunday and a gas station on Tuesday. The...
Truro Murder Suspect Dies of Apparent Suicide in New Bedford Jail
UPDATE (1 p.m. Oct. 3) — The Bristol County Sheriff's Office released an update on Monday afternoon stating that Howe was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation following his arrest on Friday night. After medical professionals cleared him to return to custody, Howe was taken to...
This Was Almost New England’s Most Expensive Cup of Coffee for National Coffee Day
On National Coffee Day, pretty much every spot that serves up a cup of joe has a special price on java for the day. Usually, they’re discounted prices in order to help celebrate the day and thank loyal customers for their patronage. One New England chain, however, had a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bourne High School Student Charged for School Shooting Threat
BOURNE — A Bourne High School student who sparked a police response after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school and use it is now facing charges of making terroristic threats. Bourne public schools all saw an increased police presence on Wednesday, after police said a high school...
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
United Way of Greater Fall River Donates $78,000 in Food Grants In Honor of Hunger Action Month
The United Way of Greater Fall River (UWGFR) stepped up in a big way this month to ensure local families have access to healthy, affordable food. In honor of Hunger Action Month, the organization is providing $78,000 in food grants. A 46% increase in funding from last year. What Is...
Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner
There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
Rehoboth Men Indicted for Seekonk Murder
REHOBOTH — The son of a Seekonk man who was murdered last year has been arrested and indicted in connection to his father's killing, along with another man from Rehoboth. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph "JD" Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 years old and both from Rehoboth, with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.
Meet Mac, The Official Comfort Dog for the Seekonk Police Department
The Seekonk Police Department proudly introduced its latest officer to the force Friday morning, and he may be the cutest officer in the history of the department. Meet Seekonk’s new school resource officer comfort dog. Coming Up With a Name For Their K-9 The department decided to host a...
Plymouth Fights Dumping of Nuclear Waste into Cape Cod Bay
Folks in Plymouth turned out for a rally on Plymouth Town Hall Green on Monday night to protest the possibility that more than one million gallons of potentially radioactive wastewater from the former Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station could be dumped into Cape Cod Bay. Boston's WCVB TV Channel 5 reported...
Brockton Man Gets Prison Time, Ordered to Forfeit BMW for Selling Drugs on Dark Web
BROCKTON — A Brockton man sentenced Wednesday for his role in a massive drug trafficking operation that sold a variety of narcotics over the dark web will spend two and a half years in prison — and will have to hand over his BMW. The U.S. Attorney's Office...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0