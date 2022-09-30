ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Regal Ventures picks up Midtown retail condo in strong week of i-sales

New York City dealmakers closed out September with a strong week of mid-market investment sales, driven by the multifamily market. Three of the five commercial property transactions between $10 million and $40 million that hit city records last week included apartments. Two deals were in the Bronx abd Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens each had one. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar amount.
NJ town concocts new excuse for rejecting affordable housing

A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. Coincidentally or not, some area residents have fiercely opposed the development. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The...
White Plains multifamily community trades for $113M

San Francisco-based Friedkin Property Group is making a multifamily play on the opposite coast, snapping up a Westchester County apartment building for $113 million. The real estate investment group purchased Windsor at The Gramercy in White Plains, Real Estate Weekly reported. GID Development Group was the seller. The property last traded hands in 2006 for $78 million, according to Multi-Housing News.
School Construction Authority taking 350K sf at One Court Square

Savanna’s Long Island City office tower just took a neighborhood rival to school. The landlord signed away the New York City School Construction Authority to a 350,000-square-foot lease at One Court Square, the Commercial Observer reported. The agency will leave the Feil Organization’s 30-30 Thomson Avenue for the north side of Sunnyside Yards in 2024.
As city wields stick, real estate players seek state’s de-carb carrot

The state and city are playing good cop, bad cop to get owners of big buildings to cut their carbon footprints. The efforts are not actually coordinated, but do reflect clashing approaches to climate change and real estate. While New York City is preparing to fine high-emissions properties millions of dollars, the Hochul administration is offering cash prizes to landlords who go green.
Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida prompts drill on Long Island

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Hurricane Ian's devastating impact prompted an emergency drill in our area Monday. Nassau County conducted a full scale tabletop exercise to practice disaster readiness, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. With no advanced notice, a surprise 6 a.m. wakeup call ordered every Nassau County department head in for an all-hands-on-deck drill.The drill was to practice plans starting five days from a hurricane - the "what ifs" and "how-tos" - if Long Island may be inundated. You don't have to imagine. Just 10 years ago, Sandy wreaked havoc and wasn't even a considered a landfall hurricane on Long Island. Officials urge the public to...
Rupert Murdoch’s One Madison unit leads Manhattan luxury contracts

Rupert Murdoch is halfway out of the Related Companies’ Flatiron condo tower. The media mogul’s Unit 57A in One Madison asking $16 million was Manhattan’s priciest contract last week, according to Olshan Realty’s report on homes asking $4 million or more. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit in the property, developed along with HFZ Capital Group and CIM Group, spans over 3,000 square feet.
Facebook signs out of Midtown South

Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
Annie Leibovitz snaps up West Village condo

Annie Leibovitz is snapping more than just photos in the West Village. The famed portrait photographer bought a condo at 495 West Street last week for $6.5 million, records show. Leibovitz paid about $500,000 below-ask for the 3,000-square-foot apartment, according to StreetEasy, which indicates the condo hit the market in...
A Stylish One-Bedroom Hell’s Kitchen Condo with Ample Amenities

If you’re ready to go from renting to owning in Manhattan, this one-bedroom condo in a Hell’s Kitchen building with ample amenities may just be the right move. Located at 517 West 46th Street in the 406 Unit, the recently updated and move-in-ready residence is on the market for $925,000. Douglas Elliman agent Victor Larroche represents the listing.
Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns

An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
Metro area’s resi market slowdown drags on

September homebuying activity in New York City and its suburbs would look relatively busy if not for last year’s frenzy. New signed contracts last month were down 20 to 30 percent across the board compared with a year ago in the city and the greater tri-state area, according to a monthly report authored by Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
Watch: Why is Silverstein’s WTC complex still unfinished? TRD weighs in

Larry Silverstein’s epic quest to rebuild the World Trade Center complex remains incomplete — and in a market like this one, it may be in limbo for years. “The New York City skyline is a graveyard of broken projects, projects that never happened,” The Real Deal Associate Publisher Hiten Samtani told filmmakers on the B1M, YouTube’s largest construction-focused channel.
