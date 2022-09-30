ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Celebrating the Best of Small Towns with Weekend Events Honoring Small Business, First Responders, and Local Radio Celebrity

By Karen Leidy
freestonecountytimesonline.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Early Visit from Santa Claus Hosted by Fairfield Chamber of Commerce

The Fairfield community had a wonderful breakfast with Santa this past Saturday, September 24th!. Thank you to everyone that joined the event with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. “We hope you had a great time.”. Be sure to mark your calendars for his return the first Saturday in December...
FAIRFIELD, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Palestine Community Theatre Presents ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ Opening This Week

Palestine Community Theatre (PCT) is set to produce The Play That Goes Wrong at the historic Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford, in downtown thanks to show sponsor, Jodi Davis of Combined Associates Real Estate. With curtain at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, the cast and crew will hit the boards quite literally, October 7-9 and 14-16, including a complimentary reception on the 7th that begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.PCTBoxoffice.com and at the door, if available, before each performance.
PALESTINE, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Fairfield Welcomes New Business to Industrial Park – South

Cutting the official ribbon on their first try, the Neat family (and company) hosted a Grand Opening celebration at their new location in Fairfield’s Industrial Park. Attendees for the Thursday, September 22, 2022 event enjoyed a tour of the facilities and refreshments made locally. Joining the festivites were Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Oct. 1-2

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 1-2. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Oklahoma State University Football: Baylor vs Oklahoma State University. UMHB vs Austin College: 2022 Football Schedule. Waco Moms Bloom 2022: Waco Moms...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fairfield, TX
City
Teague, TX
County
Freestone County, TX
City
Centerville, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner

Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Outdoors: Drivers beware, the rut is near

Walk around downtown on a Saturday night and you'll quickly realize that it's always mating season for humans. But most animals are still old-school, only feeling the urge to splurge during certain times of year. When white-tailed deer move into their mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, things...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Fitness#Volunteers#Christmas#Field Day#Local Radio Celebrity#K 9#Knes#Party
KWTX

Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Highway 110 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, died Sunday when his vehicle was struck by a car that lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that Nicholas R. Agustin, 19 of Tyler lost control […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor alumnus celebrates two-year anniversary of opening YAKI drive-in

Two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, YAKI began with Baylor alumnus Jake Patterson grilling meat in a parking lot downtown hoping people would show up. Now, after making it past the pandemic, or what Patterson described as “hell,” YAKI will be celebrating its two-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. on Friday at 1307 S Valley Mills Drive.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Cats are a growing problem in Waco

I am heavily involved in our community as the executive director for a nonprofit called Group W Bench Litter Patrol. I also sit on the board of directors for Keep Waco Beautiful. I fully believe in working as a community to help make our city a wonderful place to live. Although there are many things I feel passionately about when it comes to changes I would like to see in Waco, I write today about one issue that has become extremely prevalent in my neighborhood — and that is what I see with people and their pets.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Midway ISD superintendent search continues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District recently voted unanimously to hire N2 Learning in their search for the next superintendent. The Midway ISD Board of Trustees accepted retirement notice Sept. 6 from Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Kazanas. N2 Learning has a unique asset that can provide...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for missing endangered woman

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KWTX

Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
MADISONVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy