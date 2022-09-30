Celebrating the Best of Small Towns with Weekend Events Honoring Small Business, First Responders, and Local Radio Celebrity

I am heavily involved in our community as the executive director for a nonprofit called Group W Bench Litter Patrol. I also sit on the board of directors for Keep Waco Beautiful. I fully believe in working as a community to help make our city a wonderful place to live. Although there are many things I feel passionately about when it comes to changes I would like to see in Waco, I write today about one issue that has become extremely prevalent in my neighborhood — and that is what I see with people and their pets.

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO