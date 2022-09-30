Read full article on original website
Bloomington, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
Fontana, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorFontana, CA
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
Free Fall Fest Saturday at San Timoteo schoolhouse near Beaumont
A festival heralding the start of fall and celebrating renovations of a historic schoolhouse near Beaumont will be held Saturday, featuring exhibits, candy, music and children’s activities. The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, in partnership with the Riverside County Parks & Open-Space District, will host the “Fall Fest” at...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
Pumpkin Fest featuring big gourds and more underway in Temecula
For the next four-and-a-half weeks, the autumn season will be celebrated at Peltzer Farms in Temecula, where visitors can pick up a huge pumpkin, watch pig races, enjoy a petting zoo and take minitrain rides. The annual Pumpkin Festival is a tradition that was inaugurated by the Peltzer family in...
8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California
Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
lvcampustimes.org
Friday nights come alive with outdoor music in Claremont
The Friday Nights Live weekly concerts, with live music in three outdoor locations in downtown Claremont did not disappoint on Sept. 23, with Calypso Pirates steel drums at the Village Plaza; Rob Fontaine, Mike Hopkins and Ryan Gallagher at the Chamber of Commerce site and the Pride of Cucamonga at Shelton Park.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
All eastbound 91 Freeway lanes through Corona to be closed all weekend, starting tonight
The eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be fully shut down again all weekend, starting tonight, to complete work on the 91 Refresh Project.Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all eastbound 91 Freeway lanes will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.RCTC officials say this weekend's work will allow crews to finish repaving lanes, after temporary asphalt was put in place earlier this month. Heavy delays are expected for those who must go eastbound on the 91 Freeway, and RCTC says those drivers will be rerouted using the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway connectors. Drivers who need to get through the area were advised to find an alternate route around the closure or use Metrolink.Work on this stretch of the 91 Freeway won't wrap up with this closure, so drivers should expect more weekend closures throughout the fall.
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
z1077fm.com
Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail amongst 11 newspapers sold to International Media Group
The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach
Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
redlandscommunitynews.com
Thai Chili in Calimesa has a prodigious menu with 94 items
The menu at Thai Chili is prodigious, offering 94 items, as well as 15 lunch specials. I was particularly impressed with the availability of duck on the menu, although the day we visited, there was no duck. Unfortunately, the server did not let us known when we sat down, so we had to substitute a different protein for one of the dishes we ordered.
Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal
Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Portion of 91 Freeway in Corona remains closed through Monday for work
A portion of the 91 Freeway Sunday remained closed in Corona due to resurfacing work. The work was being done on the eastbound lanes between Main Street in Corona and the interchange with the 15 Freeway. The lanes were closed Friday night. The work was part of a $12.5 million project, which includes repairing concrete barriers. Caltrans hopes to have the entire project concluded by December.
