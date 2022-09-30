ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

KPBS

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Palm Springs - Hour 1

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series. Journey back to Palm Springs...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning denies Faith In Action’s ‘antique’ store

Banning’s city finalized its determination that the nonprofit Faith In Action should not be able to operate its proposed Chateau 225 retail outlet in a mixed-use commercial space at 225 W. Ramsey St. More than 20 apartments are in the upper stories of the location. The building is in...
BANNING, CA
Sunset Beach, CA
Canyon Lake, CA
California Cars
HeySoCal

Free Fall Fest Saturday at San Timoteo schoolhouse near Beaumont

A festival heralding the start of fall and celebrating renovations of a historic schoolhouse near Beaumont will be held Saturday, featuring exhibits, candy, music and children’s activities. The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, in partnership with the Riverside County Parks & Open-Space District, will host the “Fall Fest” at...
BEAUMONT, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California

Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
ANAHEIM, CA
lvcampustimes.org

Friday nights come alive with outdoor music in Claremont

The Friday Nights Live weekly concerts, with live music in three outdoor locations in downtown Claremont did not disappoint on Sept. 23, with Calypso Pirates steel drums at the Village Plaza; Rob Fontaine, Mike Hopkins and Ryan Gallagher at the Chamber of Commerce site and the Pride of Cucamonga at Shelton Park.
CLAREMONT, CA
newsmirror.net

Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker

When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
YUCAIPA, CA
CBS LA

All eastbound 91 Freeway lanes through Corona to be closed all weekend, starting tonight

The eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be fully shut down again all weekend, starting tonight, to complete work on the 91 Refresh Project.Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all eastbound 91 Freeway lanes will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.RCTC officials say this weekend's work will allow crews to finish repaving lanes, after temporary asphalt was put in place earlier this month. Heavy delays are expected for those who must go eastbound on the 91 Freeway, and RCTC says those drivers will be rerouted using the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway connectors. Drivers who need to get through the area were advised to find an alternate route around the closure or use Metrolink.Work on this stretch of the 91 Freeway won't wrap up with this closure, so drivers should expect more weekend closures throughout the fall.
z1077fm.com

Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail amongst 11 newspapers sold to International Media Group

The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach

Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
LONG BEACH, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Thai Chili in Calimesa has a prodigious menu with 94 items

The menu at Thai Chili is prodigious, offering 94 items, as well as 15 lunch specials. I was particularly impressed with the availability of duck on the menu, although the day we visited, there was no duck. Unfortunately, the server did not let us known when we sat down, so we had to substitute a different protein for one of the dishes we ordered.
CALIMESA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal

Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
CBS LA

Portion of 91 Freeway in Corona remains closed through Monday for work

A portion of the 91 Freeway Sunday remained closed in Corona due to resurfacing work. The work was being done on the eastbound lanes between Main Street in Corona and the interchange with the 15 Freeway. The lanes were closed Friday night. The work was part of a $12.5 million project, which includes repairing concrete barriers. Caltrans hopes to have the entire project concluded by December. 
CORONA, CA

