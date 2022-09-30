Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloomington, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
Fontana, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorFontana, CA
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest
Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
Free Fall Fest Saturday at San Timoteo schoolhouse near Beaumont
A festival heralding the start of fall and celebrating renovations of a historic schoolhouse near Beaumont will be held Saturday, featuring exhibits, candy, music and children’s activities. The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, in partnership with the Riverside County Parks & Open-Space District, will host the “Fall Fest” at...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordgazette.net
Banning denies Faith In Action’s ‘antique’ store
Banning’s city finalized its determination that the nonprofit Faith In Action should not be able to operate its proposed Chateau 225 retail outlet in a mixed-use commercial space at 225 W. Ramsey St. More than 20 apartments are in the upper stories of the location. The building is in...
The Friday Flyer
Car Show tomorrow
Canyon Lake classic car enthusiasts will be anxiously awaiting Saturday morning to arrive. Before the sun rises, vendors, staff and food booths will be setting up for the 16th Annual Canyon Lake Car Show. More than 200 participants will have their classic cars parked and ready for display by 9:00 a.m. when the car show officially begins.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
thepalmspringspost.com
Kitschy, kooky, and cool: Local couple has chronicled it all, collected it on a new website
A chance encounter with a 150-foot pink dinosaur familiar to many in the Coachella Valley led two Palm Springs transplants to take more than 130 adventures. The adventures are chronicled on a website that serves as a guidebook to all things kitschy and kooky in the desert and beyond. If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iebusinessdaily.com
County gets state homeless grant
Riverside County has received a $29.5 million state grant that it will use to build housing for its homeless population. That funding, from the state’s No Place Like Home program, will help build 147 permanent housing units for people with “severe and persistent” mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless, or on the verge of having no place to live, according to a statement on the county’s website.
lvcampustimes.org
Event celebrates cars and Latino culture
The dA Center For the Arts hosted its Fourth Annual Con Safos Car Show and Chicano Park Turning Wheels Museum event Saturday on Main Street in downtown Pomona. About 60 people attended the early evening event, which featured various classic cars, from low riders to hot rods to classic trucks, in a rainbow of colors, from sand-tan to dark army green to crimson purple. Some cars had a glossy glitter finish.
All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st
Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
anaheimobserver.com
City Council Unanimously Approves $4 Billion ocV!BE Project To Transform 100-acres Around Honda Center
On Tuesday, the Anaheim City Council voted unanimously to approve ocV!BE, an ambitious $4 billion development project by the owners of the Anaheim Ducks to transform the 100-acre area around the Honda Center with new entertainment, dining, residential, officce, hospitality, and lifestyle amenities. OcV!BE is an initiative of Henry and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal
Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
First 5 San Bernardino Seeking Applicants For $1.5 Million in “Innovation Funding”
First 5 San Bernardino, well-known for its 23-year history of investing in children from prenatal through five years, is launching a new and innovative funding opportunity. Local organizations seeking financial support to initiate or develop programs or ideas aligning with First 5 San Bernardino’s strategic plan are encouraged to apply for funding through the organization’s request for applications process https://first5sanbernardino.org.
z1077fm.com
Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail amongst 11 newspapers sold to International Media Group
The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.
recordgazette.net
County supervisor’s contractor’s license is revoked by state
County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has filed a notice of defense for a hearing in order to defend his contractor’s license after the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs issued an order to revoke the license of the former Calimesa-based Champ-agne Pools & Electrical Inc., which was initially issued back in July 1986 and set to expire June 30, 2022.
8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California
Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild
The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
foxla.com
Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris
PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
Comments / 0