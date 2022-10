Gustavo Ortiz the Chilean National Champion and World Cup racer came to Dunbar Summer Series with Bowhead. Panorama Mountain Resort was the second stop of the race series after RND 1 in Fernie, we had a travel day between the races, so had time for an Alpine Mission. We set off up the hill to go ride Hopeful an Alpine Trail at 5pm. We had to leave from the bottom of the chair which is 1500m of climbing.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO