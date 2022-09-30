Read full article on original website
Help for homeowners
Keeping up with repair and homeownership costs can be challenging for seniors or disabled people. The city of Austin and Travis County are offering some hands-on help with their Homeowner Savings Workshop. Participants will learn about the city’s home repair programs for lower-income, older and disabled Austinites; homestead exemptions that can lower your property tax bill (with additional exemptions if you or your spouse are aged 65 and older, disabled, or a disabled veteran); and discounted internet service programs. Fill out this short form to register for one of three upcoming workshops in October. Light refreshments will be served.
