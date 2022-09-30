Keeping up with repair and homeownership costs can be challenging for seniors or disabled people. The city of Austin and Travis County are offering some hands-on help with their Homeowner Savings Workshop. Participants will learn about the city’s home repair programs for lower-income, older and disabled Austinites; homestead exemptions that can lower your property tax bill (with additional exemptions if you or your spouse are aged 65 and older, disabled, or a disabled veteran); and discounted internet service programs. Fill out this short form to register for one of three upcoming workshops in October. Light refreshments will be served.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO