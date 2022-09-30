Read full article on original website
Bloomington, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
Fontana, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorFontana, CA
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
thepalmspringspost.com
Kitschy, kooky, and cool: Local couple has chronicled it all, collected it on a new website
A chance encounter with a 150-foot pink dinosaur familiar to many in the Coachella Valley led two Palm Springs transplants to take more than 130 adventures. The adventures are chronicled on a website that serves as a guidebook to all things kitschy and kooky in the desert and beyond. If...
Survivors, family members remember victims killed in Route 91 mass shooting on 5th year anniversary
Five years after the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, the painful and tragic night is still a day survivors and family members of the 60 people killed would like to forget. The horrifying night in Las Vegas during a country music festival claimed the lives of 60 people and injured more than 800, many of whom are or were from Southern California. But on the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 shooting, survivors gathered together with family members of the victims killed for a vigil in Corona. The city of Corona and country music radio station KFROG hosted the vigil, handing...
menifee247.com
Website assists family of woman killed in traffic collision
A GoFundMe site has been created to raise funds in support of the family of a Menifee woman who died from injuries in a traffic accident this week. The site identifies the woman as Girlie Gonzales-Jatico, a mother of three. She died a day after her vehicle was struck by a driver who ran a red light at the intersection of Newport Road and Berea Road on Tuesday.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
recordgazette.net
Banning denies Faith In Action’s ‘antique’ store
Banning’s city finalized its determination that the nonprofit Faith In Action should not be able to operate its proposed Chateau 225 retail outlet in a mixed-use commercial space at 225 W. Ramsey St. More than 20 apartments are in the upper stories of the location. The building is in...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
KPBS
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Palm Springs - Hour 1
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series. Journey back to Palm Springs...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
KTLA.com
Woman found dead after Lake Forest house fire
A dead woman was discovered after Orange County authorities extinguished a house fire in Lake Forest Saturday night. The Orange County Fire Authority and Lake Forest Police Services, which is provided through a contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, were called to a two-story home in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive just before 10 p.m., the OCFA said on Twitter.
police1.com
Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal
Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail amongst 11 newspapers sold to International Media Group
The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼
Testimony continued Thursday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused in the deadly shootings of four people in Palm Springs in 2019. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. The first trial of Jose Larin Garcia ended with a deadlocked jury. The jury heard Thursday from The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼ appeared first on KESQ.
A man is arrested at a house party in DHS
A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris
PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
1 person shot at Inland Center shopping mall in San Bernardino, police say
One person was shot at the Inland Center shopping mall in San Bernardino, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.
Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild
The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
