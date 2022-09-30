A Palm Springs man is now the first transgender person to serve on the state's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Jacob Rostovsky is also the CEO of Queer Works, a local non-profit that provides mental health and housing services to the LGBTQ community. He was appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom. On Thursday, he was The post Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO