Bloomington, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
Fontana, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorFontana, CA
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
recordgazette.net
Banning denies Faith In Action’s ‘antique’ store
Banning’s city finalized its determination that the nonprofit Faith In Action should not be able to operate its proposed Chateau 225 retail outlet in a mixed-use commercial space at 225 W. Ramsey St. More than 20 apartments are in the upper stories of the location. The building is in...
Free Fall Fest Saturday at San Timoteo schoolhouse near Beaumont
A festival heralding the start of fall and celebrating renovations of a historic schoolhouse near Beaumont will be held Saturday, featuring exhibits, candy, music and children’s activities. The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, in partnership with the Riverside County Parks & Open-Space District, will host the “Fall Fest” at...
lvcampustimes.org
Event celebrates cars and Latino culture
The dA Center For the Arts hosted its Fourth Annual Con Safos Car Show and Chicano Park Turning Wheels Museum event Saturday on Main Street in downtown Pomona. About 60 people attended the early evening event, which featured various classic cars, from low riders to hot rods to classic trucks, in a rainbow of colors, from sand-tan to dark army green to crimson purple. Some cars had a glossy glitter finish.
thepalmspringspost.com
Kitschy, kooky, and cool: Local couple has chronicled it all, collected it on a new website
A chance encounter with a 150-foot pink dinosaur familiar to many in the Coachella Valley led two Palm Springs transplants to take more than 130 adventures. The adventures are chronicled on a website that serves as a guidebook to all things kitschy and kooky in the desert and beyond. If...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
iebusinessdaily.com
County gets state homeless grant
Riverside County has received a $29.5 million state grant that it will use to build housing for its homeless population. That funding, from the state’s No Place Like Home program, will help build 147 permanent housing units for people with “severe and persistent” mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless, or on the verge of having no place to live, according to a statement on the county’s website.
8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California
Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st
Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
recordgazette.net
County supervisor’s contractor’s license is revoked by state
County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has filed a notice of defense for a hearing in order to defend his contractor’s license after the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs issued an order to revoke the license of the former Calimesa-based Champ-agne Pools & Electrical Inc., which was initially issued back in July 1986 and set to expire June 30, 2022.
KTLA.com
8-year-old boy attacked by dog at unlicensed daycare in Apple Valley
An 8-year-old boy is recovering from injuries after he was attacked by a Labrador retriever Tuesday at a home in Apple Valley that was operating an unlicensed daycare. “He was bit in the face, the chest, the back, the arm,” Michelle Aranda said of the attack on her son, Connor.
Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino
Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in California
Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally putting its first tortilla-making robot to work at a restaurant in California this October. Robotic Tortilla chips will be on the menu in California beginning this monthChipotle.
sbcity.org
State Street Goundbreaking
The City of San Bernardino is inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the extension of State Street. Join elected officials, city staff, neighbors, and those who have worked so hard for many years to see this project become a reality. Monday, October 3, 2022. 10:00 am...
All eastbound 91 Freeway lanes through Corona to be closed all weekend, starting tonight
The eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be fully shut down again all weekend, starting tonight, to complete work on the 91 Refresh Project.Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all eastbound 91 Freeway lanes will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.RCTC officials say this weekend's work will allow crews to finish repaving lanes, after temporary asphalt was put in place earlier this month. Heavy delays are expected for those who must go eastbound on the 91 Freeway, and RCTC says those drivers will be rerouted using the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway connectors. Drivers who need to get through the area were advised to find an alternate route around the closure or use Metrolink.Work on this stretch of the 91 Freeway won't wrap up with this closure, so drivers should expect more weekend closures throughout the fall.
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley
A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Yucca Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue. First responders found the man unresponsive at the scene of the crash. Authorities said he suffered major injuries and despite life-saving measures, he The post Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
1 person shot at Inland Center shopping mall in San Bernardino, police say
One person was shot at the Inland Center shopping mall in San Bernardino, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
2 hikers, including former Dallas Cowboy player, killed in fall near Idyllwild
A former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys was one of two hikers killed trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild, authorities said Thursday.
