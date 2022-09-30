ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordgazette.net

Banning denies Faith In Action’s ‘antique’ store

Banning’s city finalized its determination that the nonprofit Faith In Action should not be able to operate its proposed Chateau 225 retail outlet in a mixed-use commercial space at 225 W. Ramsey St. More than 20 apartments are in the upper stories of the location. The building is in...
BANNING, CA
HeySoCal

Free Fall Fest Saturday at San Timoteo schoolhouse near Beaumont

A festival heralding the start of fall and celebrating renovations of a historic schoolhouse near Beaumont will be held Saturday, featuring exhibits, candy, music and children’s activities. The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, in partnership with the Riverside County Parks & Open-Space District, will host the “Fall Fest” at...
BEAUMONT, CA
lvcampustimes.org

Event celebrates cars and Latino culture

The dA Center For the Arts hosted its Fourth Annual Con Safos Car Show and Chicano Park Turning Wheels Museum event Saturday on Main Street in downtown Pomona. About 60 people attended the early evening event, which featured various classic cars, from low riders to hot rods to classic trucks, in a rainbow of colors, from sand-tan to dark army green to crimson purple. Some cars had a glossy glitter finish.
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Canyon Lake, CA
Canyon Lake, CA
Society
City
Santa Maria, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

County gets state homeless grant

Riverside County has received a $29.5 million state grant that it will use to build housing for its homeless population. That funding, from the state’s No Place Like Home program, will help build 147 permanent housing units for people with “severe and persistent” mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless, or on the verge of having no place to live, according to a statement on the county’s website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California

Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#Thanksgiving#Charity#Fitness Club#Theater Group
KVCR NEWS

All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st

Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
recordgazette.net

County supervisor’s contractor’s license is revoked by state

County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has filed a notice of defense for a hearing in order to defend his contractor’s license after the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs issued an order to revoke the license of the former Calimesa-based Champ-agne Pools & Electrical Inc., which was initially issued back in July 1986 and set to expire June 30, 2022.
CALIMESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS LA

Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino

Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
sbcity.org

State Street Goundbreaking

The City of San Bernardino is inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the extension of State Street. Join elected officials, city staff, neighbors, and those who have worked so hard for many years to see this project become a reality. Monday, October 3, 2022. 10:00 am...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

All eastbound 91 Freeway lanes through Corona to be closed all weekend, starting tonight

The eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be fully shut down again all weekend, starting tonight, to complete work on the 91 Refresh Project.Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all eastbound 91 Freeway lanes will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.RCTC officials say this weekend's work will allow crews to finish repaving lanes, after temporary asphalt was put in place earlier this month. Heavy delays are expected for those who must go eastbound on the 91 Freeway, and RCTC says those drivers will be rerouted using the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway connectors. Drivers who need to get through the area were advised to find an alternate route around the closure or use Metrolink.Work on this stretch of the 91 Freeway won't wrap up with this closure, so drivers should expect more weekend closures throughout the fall.
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley

A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Yucca Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue. First responders found the man unresponsive at the scene of the crash. Authorities said he suffered major injuries and despite life-saving measures, he The post Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy