ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthem, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement in Arizona

Widely lauded as one of the best states for retirees, Arizona offers year-round sunshine, mild weather, and scenic desert landscape. It’s home to the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. Arizona is also one of only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time. So if you hate losing that extra hour of sleep, Arizona might be the perfect place for you!
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anthem, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Anthem, AZ
AZFamily

Most valuable crops grown in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

How was Monsoon 2022 in Arizona? Let's take a look at the numbers

PHOENIX — The start of October signals the unofficial start of the season of changing leaves, pumpkin spice everything and sweater weather (unless you live in the Valley). It also brings about the end of Monsoon 2022. The final day of monsoon season is Sept. 30 and now is the perfect time to look back and see what the rainy season did for the Grand Canyon State.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants

There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Fhn#Egr#Hall Of Fame
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?. The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake’s First TV Ad of the General Election Sheds Light on Her Background

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shed light on her upbringing and why she supports Arizona in a new TV ad launched Tuesday entitled “Origin Story.”. “While the media and the establishment have spent millions of dollars lying about Kari Lake with fake news reports and headlines, Kari has spent the past year bypassing the corporate media and successfully delivering her message directly to the people of Arizona. That’s what she’ll continue to do in the final weeks of this campaign,” said Lake’s Communications Director Ross Trumble in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix

Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy