Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ersAdrian HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
12news.com
How has Monsoon 2022 affected the Arizona drought?
How has Monsoon 2022 affected the Arizona drought? Jamie Kagol takes a look at where the state stands.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement in Arizona
Widely lauded as one of the best states for retirees, Arizona offers year-round sunshine, mild weather, and scenic desert landscape. It’s home to the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. Arizona is also one of only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time. So if you hate losing that extra hour of sleep, Arizona might be the perfect place for you!
KOLD-TV
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
AZFamily
Most valuable crops grown in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
12news.com
How was Monsoon 2022 in Arizona? Let's take a look at the numbers
PHOENIX — The start of October signals the unofficial start of the season of changing leaves, pumpkin spice everything and sweater weather (unless you live in the Valley). It also brings about the end of Monsoon 2022. The final day of monsoon season is Sept. 30 and now is the perfect time to look back and see what the rainy season did for the Grand Canyon State.
kjzz.org
Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants
There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
AZFamily
With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?. The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s First TV Ad of the General Election Sheds Light on Her Background
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shed light on her upbringing and why she supports Arizona in a new TV ad launched Tuesday entitled “Origin Story.”. “While the media and the establishment have spent millions of dollars lying about Kari Lake with fake news reports and headlines, Kari has spent the past year bypassing the corporate media and successfully delivering her message directly to the people of Arizona. That’s what she’ll continue to do in the final weeks of this campaign,” said Lake’s Communications Director Ross Trumble in a press release.
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
Young students are leaving Mesa Public Schools. Officials are trying to figure out why
MESA, Ariz. — One of Arizona's largest school districts has lost 17% of its kindergartners over the last three years, which has forced administrators to begin assessing how they should efficiently utilize its many campuses. New data shared by Mesa Public Schools indicate the district is continuing to lose...
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
12news.com
Arizona gas prices are up 20 cents in a week. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up another 8 cents on Tuesday, with the average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona up 20 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. It’s now more than $4.18 a gallon statewide. In Phoenix, gas prices are now 50...
