(WGHP) — An activist known for her speech on behalf of Marlon Brando in the 1970s died Sunday, according to a tweet from The Academy. Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” in 1973, has died after a fight with breast cancer. She was 75. In June, the […]
Woman in Mind review – when the vicar’s wife’s worst nightmare is her own life
It’s clear from the very beginning of Woman in Mind that something is terribly wrong. “I love you more than words can ever say,” declares Susan’s dishy husband. But husbands never say things like that in Alan Ayckbourn plays, and they’re rarely dishy, so he must surely be a hallucination.
Does Brad Pitt Really have Prosopagnosia?
When an actor states they have a disease, it’s usually a great excuse for people to start talking. Sometimes, it’s to show support, compassion, and understanding or how petty a person can be by stating that this celebrity might have deserved it. Thankfully there’s no fawning or condemnation here, only a genuine interest to learn about as much as entertainment news can give. The disease, known as prosopagnosia, is known as face blindness, or the inability to recognize faces. It sounds like a ridiculous disease since one has to sit and wonder just how such a thing can happen, but it does appear to be documented, and Pitt is adamant that he is suffering from it. The disease does sound like something that would be tough to deal with since being able to recognize the faces of those around you is essential. Still, at this time, it doesn’t sound as though Pitt has any plans on retiring, which might be what many would think about if such a thing were to happen to them.
