MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian High School Football will forfeit its four wins so far this season after a player was ruled ineligible. The Class 3A, Region 1 No. 8-ranked Leopards move to 0-6 on the season, 0-3 in region play. Head Coach Ronnie Cottrell’s team was 4-2, 3-0 through the first six weeks […]

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO