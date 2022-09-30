Read full article on original website
Mobile Christian High School forced to forfeit 4 wins this season due to ineligible player
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian High School Football will forfeit its four wins so far this season after a player was ruled ineligible. The Class 3A, Region 1 No. 8-ranked Leopards move to 0-6 on the season, 0-3 in region play. Head Coach Ronnie Cottrell’s team was 4-2, 3-0 through the first six weeks […]
Times' Top Performances from last week: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Every Monday, the Beaver County Times will recognize both individual athletes and teams for their impressive performances that took place in the last week of high school sports action. Here are the standout efforts from the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Cross Country Julie Walker, Blackhawk ...
