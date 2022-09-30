ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
WPG Talk Radio

Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition

Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search on Sunday for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Suspects arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing after fleeing to New Hampshire

A suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing in Chelsea has been brought back to the city after being located more than 250 miles away in New Hampshire, police said Friday. Suspect Travis Forbes, 34, is facing murder charges for knifing victim Jamal Burton, 38, during the Aug. 31 attack, police said. Forbes had fled to New Hampshire and was arrested in the Granite State on Sept. 8, cops said. He was ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Customer wounded by stray bullet inside Brooklyn chicken restaurant after fight erupts outside

A customer was wounded by a stray bullet inside a 24-hour Brooklyn chicken restaurant after a fight erupted outside early Sunday, cops said. The 35-year-old woman was visiting Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway and Church Ave. in East Flatbush when a group of men started fighting outside about 4:45 a.m., police said. Someone in the group started shooting and stray slugs pierced a store ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Drill rapper C Blu held on $110K bail on gun possession charge, Bronx DA says

Teen Bronx drill rapper C Blu, who managed to skirt criminal charges in a police shooting earlier this year, was ordered held on $110,000 bail after cops found a gun in his car, prosecutors said Friday. Camrin “C Blu” Williams was sitting behind the wheel of a Hyundai parked near Garden St. and Crotona Ave. in Belmont, when cops noticed the handgun stashed under the front passenger seat about ...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY

