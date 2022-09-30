Read full article on original website
NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body
NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made.
Cops search for thieves ripping off patrons at trendy Manhattan bars
Police are searching for two they believe are responsible for stealing bar patrons’ phones and wallets in Greenwich Village. The first incident took place around midnight on Aug. 26 at The Spaniard, a bar.
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition
Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search on Sunday for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
Man Sentenced For Killing Wife During Dispute At Home In Mount Vernon
A man has been sentenced for stabbing his wife to death during a dispute at her Westchester home. Kirk Fisher, age 60, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife Kaya Green, at her Mount Vernon home, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Suspects arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing after fleeing to New Hampshire
A suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing in Chelsea has been brought back to the city after being located more than 250 miles away in New Hampshire, police said Friday. Suspect Travis Forbes, 34, is facing murder charges for knifing victim Jamal Burton, 38, during the Aug. 31 attack, police said. Forbes had fled to New Hampshire and was arrested in the Granite State on Sept. 8, cops said. He was ...
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
Police investigating death of Brooklyn man, 70, found lying in the street as homicide
The NYPD is now investigating an attack on a 70-year-old man as a homicide after he died from his injuries eight months later. Police found Mario Ocampo lying on the ground at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
MTA bus driver spit on, slashed by man upset over rear door not opening: report
The confrontation escalated when the man who was upset spit on the driver then pulled out a knife from his waistband and slashed him twice on his left forearm. He then allegedly threatened to go get his gun.
Robber arrested after leaving behind debit card in stolen vehicle
A pair of thieves who stole a car, crashed into and robbed a man on the Upper East Side last month were arrested after one of the men left their debit car in the stolen vehicle, authorities said.
Customer wounded by stray bullet inside Brooklyn chicken restaurant after fight erupts outside
A customer was wounded by a stray bullet inside a 24-hour Brooklyn chicken restaurant after a fight erupted outside early Sunday, cops said. The 35-year-old woman was visiting Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway and Church Ave. in East Flatbush when a group of men started fighting outside about 4:45 a.m., police said. Someone in the group started shooting and stray slugs pierced a store ...
Man fatally slashed in the neck while riding the subway in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died Friday after he was slashed in the neck while on board a subway train in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, 43, got into an argument with a man while riding a southbound L train near the Atlantic Avenue subway station around 8:45 p.m., according to authorities. The unidentified […]
Drill rapper C Blu held on $110K bail on gun possession charge, Bronx DA says
Teen Bronx drill rapper C Blu, who managed to skirt criminal charges in a police shooting earlier this year, was ordered held on $110,000 bail after cops found a gun in his car, prosecutors said Friday. Camrin “C Blu” Williams was sitting behind the wheel of a Hyundai parked near Garden St. and Crotona Ave. in Belmont, when cops noticed the handgun stashed under the front passenger seat about ...
NY1
Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
Rochelle Park Police Nab Hackensack Driver With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Mag, Authorities Say
A repeat offender with a nearly 15-year criminal history is facing more serious charges after a Rochelle Park police stop turned up a ghost gun, authorities said. Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over Ricardo Clayton Huslin, 38, of Hackensack near the Ramada Inn on Passaic Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.
