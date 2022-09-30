Hearing Continued for Registered Sex Offender Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl in Venango County

Read full article on original website
Oil City Man Accused of Raping, Kidnapping, Threatening to Kill Woman
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for reportedly raping, kidnapping, and threatening to kill a woman. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jesse Joe Greenhalgh in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, September 30.
Oil City Man Accused of Threatening to Burn House Down; Assaulting Police Officer
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in jail for allegedly threatening to burn his father's house down and assaulting a police officer during a domestic dispute in Oil City. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 28-year-old Austin...
Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child's grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
Oil City Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehension of Wanted Fugitive
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A man wanted on felony warrants out of West Virginia was apprehended in Oil City on Tuesday morning. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Joseph Richard Robinson on Tuesday, October 4, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish's office.
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Two Catalytic Converters from Rouseville Business
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public's help with information related to a theft of a catalytic converter on Monday. According to Franklin-based State Police, an unknown actor(s) entered a known business on Main Street in Rouseville Borough, Venango County, by cutting the lock off the door.
Police Identify Five Victims in Deadly Farmhouse Fire in Mercer County
MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified the victims of a September 16 structure fire in Mercer County that left five people dead. According to Mercer-based State Police, a motorist contacted Mercer County 9-1-1 around 12:18 a.m. on Friday, September 16, to report a residential structure fire at 601 District Road, in Delaware Township, Mercer County.
Police: Burglars Steal Multiple Items Before Defecating on Floor
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of burglary in which someone stole multiple items and defecated on the floor of a residence in Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:26 a.m. on Monday, October 3, at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Drive, in Pine Township, Crawford County.
Mercer County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Role in Drug Trafficking Organization
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Mercer County pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months' imprisonment followed by 8 years of supervised release, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
Tractor-Trailer Blows Tire, Crosses into Oncoming Lane on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a tractor-trailer blew a tire and left the roadway on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township late Monday night. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:29 p.m. on Monday, October 3, on Interstate 80, near Oneida Valley Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.
Valjean Beers
Valjean Beers, 75 of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. Jean was born on August 25, 1947, in Mercer County, to the late Richard and Patricia (Stevens) Seippel. She was a graduate of Franklin Area High School. After graduating, she was employed by Polk...
George E. Willyoung
George E. Willyoung, 88, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home on October 4, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1933, in Venango County, to the late Wayne and Beulah (Baker) Willyoung. George was employed by Witherups Fabrication and Gaylord Matthews as a truck driver for many years.
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham, age 84 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on November 21, 1937 in Fryburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice (Gabler) Siegel. In 1959 she married Charles D. Eltringham. He preceded her...
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger. Cricket was a...
Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor
Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
Gladys M. Wiant
Gladys M. Wiant, 86, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning. Born on March 17, 1936, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Riott) Fair. She was married to Donald A. Wiant and he preceded...
Central Electric Cooperative Invites Members to Take Survey for Chance to Win Free Electric for a Year
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is dedicated to providing quality service to members. To effectively do that, they need member feedback. That’s why CEC is asking its members to take part in an important survey measuring member satisfaction. The survey will help CEC gain members’...
Next Step Therapy: October Is National Physical Therapy Month in October
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The American Physical Therapy Association celebrates National Physical Therapy Month in October. This year is the 30th anniversary of NPTM which raises awareness about the many benefits of physical therapy. The NPTM theme this year is “Choose to Move,” which emphasizes physical therapists’ unique value...
David M. Bechtel “DMB”
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey. Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the...
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Workers
Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Mental Health Workers needed! To apply, text MHW1 to 412-912-2012. Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour. Bonus:...
Featured Local Job: Local CDL Class A Driver
Moonlight Packaging is currently seeking a CDL Class A driver for local deliveries. Full-Time, Monday through Friday. Home every day 8 to 10 hour work days. Retirement with a company match, paid vacation, paid holidays, health insurance. Please drop off a resume at 99 Darr St. Oil City, PA 16301...
