ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Hearing Continued for Registered Sex Offender Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl in Venango County

By exploreVenango
explore venango
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Raping, Kidnapping, Threatening to Kill Woman

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for reportedly raping, kidnapping, and threatening to kill a woman. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jesse Joe Greenhalgh in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, September 30.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehension of Wanted Fugitive

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A man wanted on felony warrants out of West Virginia was apprehended in Oil City on Tuesday morning. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Joseph Richard Robinson on Tuesday, October 4, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Venango County, PA
City
Venango, PA
Titusville, PA
Crime & Safety
Plum, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Plum, PA
Venango County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Titusville, PA
explore venango

Police Identify Five Victims in Deadly Farmhouse Fire in Mercer County

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified the victims of a September 16 structure fire in Mercer County that left five people dead. According to Mercer-based State Police, a motorist contacted Mercer County 9-1-1 around 12:18 a.m. on Friday, September 16, to report a residential structure fire at 601 District Road, in Delaware Township, Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Burglars Steal Multiple Items Before Defecating on Floor

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of burglary in which someone stole multiple items and defecated on the floor of a residence in Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:26 a.m. on Monday, October 3, at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Drive, in Pine Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Assault#Sex Offender#Criminal Investigation#Preliminary Hearing#Violent Crime#Venango Co#Franklin#State Police#Cys
explore venango

Valjean Beers

Valjean Beers, 75 of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. Jean was born on August 25, 1947, in Mercer County, to the late Richard and Patricia (Stevens) Seippel. She was a graduate of Franklin Area High School. After graduating, she was employed by Polk...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

George E. Willyoung

George E. Willyoung, 88, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home on October 4, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1933, in Venango County, to the late Wayne and Beulah (Baker) Willyoung. George was employed by Witherups Fabrication and Gaylord Matthews as a truck driver for many years.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham

Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham, age 84 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on November 21, 1937 in Fryburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice (Gabler) Siegel. In 1959 she married Charles D. Eltringham. He preceded her...
DUBOIS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
explore venango

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger. Cricket was a...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Gladys M. Wiant

Gladys M. Wiant, 86, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning. Born on March 17, 1936, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Riott) Fair. She was married to Donald A. Wiant and he preceded...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Next Step Therapy: October Is National Physical Therapy Month in October

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The American Physical Therapy Association celebrates National Physical Therapy Month in October. This year is the 30th anniversary of NPTM which raises awareness about the many benefits of physical therapy. The NPTM theme this year is “Choose to Move,” which emphasizes physical therapists’ unique value...
SENECA, PA
explore venango

David M. Bechtel “DMB”

David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey. Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Workers

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Mental Health Workers needed! To apply, text MHW1 to 412-912-2012. Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour. Bonus:...
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Local CDL Class A Driver

Moonlight Packaging is currently seeking a CDL Class A driver for local deliveries. Full-Time, Monday through Friday. Home every day 8 to 10 hour work days. Retirement with a company match, paid vacation, paid holidays, health insurance. Please drop off a resume at 99 Darr St. Oil City, PA 16301...
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy